You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Derby County players are now

Derby County have endured an up and down few years in the Championship, and now find themselves struggling for a positive run of results in this year’s campaign.

The Rams are currently sat 18th in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 13 matches this term.

Plenty of players have come and gone from Derby over the years, with some moving on to greener pastures, whilst others now find themselves playing lower down the football pyramid.

We take a look at EIGHT former Derby County players, and see where they’re playing their football nowadays.

Find out who the first one is below…

David Nugent – Tranmere Rovers

Nugent spent two years with Derby County, and made 95 appearances in total for the club.

He departed in 2019 after his contract reached a conclusion, and later went on to re-sign for fellow Championship side Preston North End on a free transfer.

After struggling for consistent game time in the early stages of this year’s league campaign, Nugent went on to sign for Tranmere Rovers on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Theo Robinson – Port Vale

Robinson signed for Derby in 2011 after impressing in a loan spell with the Rams in the previous season.

He went on to play for Derby for two years, before signing for Doncaster Rovers in 2013 for an undisclosed fee. He has become somewhat of a journeyman since that move to the Keepmoat Stadium.

After spells at the likes of Motherwell, Lincoln City and Southend United, he rejoined Port Vale in 2020, where he is still playing his football to this day.

Tomasz Cywka – Chrobry Głogów

Cywka is another player that Derby signed permanently after impressing in a loan spell with the club.

The Polish winger spent two seasons with the Rams before going on to sign for Reading in 2012. But after leaving the Royals, he has played for both Barnsley and Blackpool, before returning to Poland.

Cywka is now playing his football with Chrobry Głogów after a spell with Polish giants Lech Poznan.

Arturo Lupoli – Virtus Verona

Lupoli’s spell with Derby was only a brief one, as he signed for the club for the 2006/07 on loan from Arsenal.

He scored 11 goals in 39 appearances for the Rams before returning to the Gunners. He departed Arsenal on a permanent basis in 2007 though, as he went on to sign for Italian side Fiorentina.

Lupoli is now with Serie C Group B side Virtus Verona, having spent the majority of his career in Italy since leaving Derby.

Nick Blackman – Maccabi Tel Aviv

Blackman arrived at Derby with a weight of expectation on his shoulders after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for Reading in the Championship.

But he only scored one goal in 30 appearances for the Rams, before leaving the club when his contract expired in July 2019.

He went on to sign for Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he is still playing his football to this day.

Omar Mascarell – FC Schalke 04

Mascarell only spent one season on loan with Derby, whilst on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the 2014/15 campaign.

The defensive midfielder has since moved on from Real Madrid, and signed for German side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016.

But he has since moved on from them as well, and is currently with fellow Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04, although he has largely featured for their second team in recent seasons.

Conor Doyle – Union Omaha

Doyle signed for Derby in 2010, and went on to make 24 appearances for the club.

The forward returned to the USA on a permanent basis in 2014 with DC United, after a successful loan spell with them in the previous year.

He is now playing for American side Union Omaha, after signing for the club earlier this year.

Dean Moxey – Torquay United

Moxey spent two years with Derby County from 2009-2011, and made 58 appearances in total for the Rams.

The full-back departed in 2011 in favour of a move to Crystal Palace, but his career has taken an interesting turn since moving to Selhurst Park.

He joined Bolton in 2014 on a permanent basis, but is now playing his football for Vanarama National League side Torquay United, who are currently sat top of the fifth-tier standings.