You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Coventry City players are now

It’s been something of a challenging season for Coventry City so far.

Following their promotion from League One during the 2019/20 campaign, the Sky Blues currently find themselves 29th in the Championship table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

If they are able to stay in the second-tier beyond this season however, then there will be a number of players who will earn a place in the memories of plenty of the club’s fans.

Here thought, we’ve taken a look at eight of the clubs former players, and the rather interesting positions they now find themselves in, following their departure from the Sky Blues.

Aron Gunnarsson

Having spent around eight years at Cardiff following his departure from Coventry in 2011, Gunnarsson took his career in a rather different path in the summer of 2019.

The Iceland international headed for the middle east, joining Qatari Al-Arabi, for whom he has since made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Elliott Ward

Having made well over 100 appearances for Coventry, Ward spent plenty more time playing in the Football League for the likes of Norwich, Blackburn and Bournemouth after leaving the Sky Blues in 2010.

In January 2020 however, the centre back headed down to non-league level, joining National League South side Chelmsford City, and has gone on to make 18 appearances for the club so far.

Michael Misfud

He may now be 39-years-old, but Michael Misfud playing career is not stopping any time soon.

The striker, who scored 16 goals in 86 league games for Coventry, is still playing in his native Malta, having joined Mosta FC – who currently sit sixth in the Maltese top-flight – back in January, on a deal until the end of the season.

Gael Bigirimana

Having left Coventry for a second time in the summer of 2017, Bigirimana had initially headed to Scotland with Motherwell, where he spent the next two seasons.

Unsuccessful spells with Hibernian and back in England with National League side Solihull followed, but Birgirimana’s took a different turn last summer, when the Burundi international joined Northern Irish side Glentoran, going on to make 16 appearances so far this season.

Can you get 22/22 on this Coventry strikers quiz?

1 of 22 Who does Callum Wilson play for now? West Brom Bournemouth Newcastle Everton

Ruben Lameiras

Having left Coventry for Plymouth in 2017, Lameiras spent an impressive two season at Home Park before heading to Portugal to join then newly promoted Famalicao on a four-year deal in 2019.

Earlier this year however, Lameiras left Famalicao for their Portuguese rivals Vitoria de Guimaraes, in a deal that included an eye-catching €50million release clause.

Danny Fox

Although he initially left Coventry to join Celtic in 2010, Fox had spent much of his subsequent career around the Premier League and Football League with the likes of Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

All that changed last summer however, when, following his departure from Wigan, the centre back headed across the world to join SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, where he has since made 16 appearances in total.

Stuart Beavon

Having been released by Coventry after two years on the club’s books in 2019, Beavon has since made the drop down to non-league on a permanent basis.

Although he initially joined Nuneaton Borough in the National League South, the striker made a permanent move to Mickleover Sports in January last year, in the seventh-tier of English football.

Conor Henderson

Henderson joined Coventry on loan from Arsenal back in 2012, the midfielder’s career hasn’t quite gone in the direction he might have expected it to.

The now 29-year-old made just two appearances for the Sky Blues, and has become something of a journeyman since then, with Henderson now in his second spell with Pirin Blagoevrad in the second-tier of Bulgarian football.