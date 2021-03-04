You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Cardiff City players are now

Cardiff City’s impressive run since the appointment of Mick McCarthy on Tuesday night, as they thrashed Derby County 4-0.

Following that victory, the Bluebirds are now unbeaten in ten games since the appointment of McCarthy, marking a significant turnaround in their from.

The Wales-based club are now just two points adrift of the play-offs, and there will be plenty of players who will have earned themselves a place in the memories of Cardiff fans, if they can convert that recent run, into a successful push for promotion.

Here thought, we’ve taken a look at eight former Cardiff players, and the somewhat surprising places they now find themselves in.

Craig Noone

We start here with Craig Noone, who made 170 appearances for Cardiff between 2012 and 2017 before leaving for Bolton.

The 33-year-old winger has since made the move down under, joining Melbourne City in the Australia top-flight in 2019, going on to make 40 appearances and score ten goals for the club so far.

Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd scored 45 goals for Cardiff in 133 appearances between 2008 and 2011, but moved on from English football following an unsuccessful stint with QPR after his exit from the Welsh capital.

The striker has now headed to Asia, and has been playing for Japanese top-flight side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo since 2017, scoring 36 goals in 92 appearances up until now.

Anthony Pilkington

Having left Cardiff in 2019, Pilkington joined Wigan, but would leave the Latics last summer following their relegation from the Championship amid a string of off-field issues.

Since then, Pilkington has taken his career in a rather different direction, joining SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, scoring three goals in 17 appearances for the club last season.

Steven Caulker

Having left Cardiff in 2014, Caulker would remain in Britain for a few more years, turning out for QPR, Southampton, Liverpool and Dundee.

In January 2019 however, the centre back would head for a new destination, moving to Turkey to join top-flight side Alanyaspor, who he helped qualify for the Europa League last season.

Can you get 22/22 on this Cardiff City striker quiz?

1 of 22 Which of these current Cardiff strikers came through the club's academy? Mark Harris Lee Tomlin Isaac Vassell Kieffer Moore

Filip Kiss

Kiss may have a move loan move to Haugesund permanent in 2017, but he subsequently moved to Saudi Arabia that year, where he has been playing for Al Ittifaq ever since, making almost 100 appearances for the club.

Federico Macheda

Having scored just eight goals in 33 appearances during a two-year spell with Cardiff, Macheda left the club to join Italian second-tier side Novara in 2016.

However, the striker now finds himself playing for Greek giants Panathinaikos, scoring 31 goals in 85 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2018.

Kevin Theopile-Catherine

Theopile-Catherine would spent just one full season with Cardiff, leaving the club for St Etienne in 2014 following the Bluebirds’ relegation from the Premier League.

But after four years in his native France, the defender’s career took a different turn in 2018, when he joined Dinamo Zagreb, where he has since gone on to lift the Croatian title in each of the last two seasons.

Andreas Cornelius

Having failed to impress during his brief spell with Cardiff in 2014, the fact that Cornelius is currently plying his trade in Serie A may raise a few eyebrows.

The striker is currently approaching the end of a two-year loan spell at Parma from Champions League contenders Atalanta, and has scored 13 goals in 47 appearances for his loan club, who are currently battling to avoid relegation.