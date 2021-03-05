You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Bristol Rovers players are now

Bristol Rovers have endured a mixed start to life under the tutelage of Joey Barton.

The Gas have picked up one win under Barton thus far, but lost to fellow strugglers Burton Albion last week.

Rovers are sitting just above the League One relegation zone, but sit only one point clear with some of the teams below them having at least one game in hand.

If Rovers do stay up, then Barton will be keen to rebuild his squad and bring in his own players this summer and get rid of those who don’t fit into his plans.

You may be surprised where these eight ex-Rovers players are playing now. Have a look…

Jake Gosling

Gosling made 48 appearances for Rovers and has also featured 12 tees for Gibraltar.

He now plays for Sporting Khalsa – a non-league side based near Walsall.

Mikkel Andersen

Andersen spent two years at the Memorial Stadium on loan from Reading in 2009/10 and 2010/11.

Now 32, he’s back in his native playing for FC Midtjylland.

Stuart Nicholson

Nicholson had two seasons on loan at Rovers, and scored six goals in 23 appearances in total.

He’s now playing in Australia for a team called Moreland Zebras.

Peter Hartley

Hartley joined Rovers in 2016, on the back of helping Plymouth Argyle to a League Two play-off final.

The defender made 25 appearances for Rovers and scored six goals, and now plays in India for Jamshedpur FC, managed by Owen Coyle.

Adam Dawson

Dawson spent time at Rovers during the 2014/15 campaign, joining on loan from Leicester.

He now plays his trade in Cyprus for Achyronas Liopetriou.

Charlie Colkett

Colkett joined Rovers on loan from Chelsea in 2016/17, making 15 appearances and scoring three goals for the club.

He’s now in Sweden playing for Östersunds FK.

Charlie Clough

Clough came through the ranks at Rovers but made only three appearances for the club.

He’s now playing in Brunei for DPMM FC.

Jeffrey Monakana

Monakana had a very brief loan spell at Rovers in the early stages of the 2015/16 campaign.

He made three appearances for the Gas, and now plays in Iceland for Fjölnir.