You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Brentford players are now

Brentford have had their fair share of players that have come and gone from the club over the years.

The Bees are now playing their football in the Championship, and will be targeting promotion into the Premier League once again under the management of Thomas Frank.

They’re currently sat second in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of going one step further than last season, where they were beaten by Fulham in the play-off final.

But do you know where some of these former players are playing their football now? You might be surprised with some of them!

Nico Yennaris – Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Yennaris played for Brentford from between 2014 and 2019, and made 157 appearances in total for the club.

He played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season from League One, but is now playing his football for Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan F.C.

Yennaris is now capped at senior level for the Chinese national side as well.

Myles Weston – Dagenham & Redbridge

Weston signed for Brentford in 2009 after turning down a new contract with Notts County.

The winger went on to make 127 appearances for the Bees, before signing for Gillingham in 2012.

Weston is now playing for National League side Dagenham & Redbridge F.C.

Clayton Donaldson – Bradford City

Donaldson was a regular for Brentford in his three-year spell with the club, and will be well-remembered to his contribution in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2013/14 season.

The forward left the club in 2014, and is playing for League Two side Bradford City, who have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks in the fourth-tier.

Donaldson has made 28 appearances in total for the Bantams this season, as they target promotion into League One.

Shay Logan – Aberdeen

Logan signed for the club in 2011 after being with Premier League side Manchester City.

The defender was a regular for the Bees over the years, but after a spell with Scottish side Aberdeen in the final year of his time at Griffin Park, he made that move permanent.

Logan is still with Aberdeen, and has featured heavily for them ever since.

Josh McEachran – MK Dons

Josh McEachran is next up, with the midfielder playing for Brentford between 2015 and 2019.

The midfielder has since gone on to have a short spell with Birmingham City, but has recently signed for Milton Keynes Dons in League One.

He’ll be eager to hit the ground running with his new team this season in the third-tier.

Lasse Vibe – FC Midtjylland

Vibe is another player that will be well-remembered for his time with Brentford.

The forward signed for the club in 2015, and enjoyed three years with at Griffin Park, before departing in favour of a move to China with Changchun Yatai F.C.

He has since gone on to play for the likes of IFK Goteborg and is currently playing his football for Danish side FC Midtjylland,

Marcello Trotta – Cosenza Calcio

Trotta played a starring role in Brentford’s promotion-winning season in the 2013/14 campaign, whilst on loan with the club.

The forward scored 23 goals in 69 appearances in total for Brentford, before returning to Fulham from his loan spell.

He is now playing his football back in Italy with Cosenza Calcio in Serie B, whilst out on loan from Frosinone Calcio.

Simon Cox – Western Sydney Wanderers

Simon Cox is a player that has had an interesting career path since leaving Brentford.

The Irishman made 14 appearances in a two-year loan spell with the club, whilst with Berkshire-based Reading.

Cox left Reading in 2008, and has gone on to play for the likes of Swindon Town, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Southend United.

But he made the bold move over to Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers in January 2020, and has scored four goals in 22 appearances for the club.