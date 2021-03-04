You may be surprised where these 8 ex-Blackburn Rovers players are now

It probably fair to say that it’s been a difficult time of late for Blackburn Rovers.

With six defeats and no wins in their last seven games, Tony Mowbray’s side are undoubtedly up against in the league right now.

This of course is not the first time that Rovers have found themselves in a difficult position, although there have certainly been better times for the club as well.

Here, we’ve taken a look at eight players from Blackburn’s recent past, and the somewhat unlikely football destinations they have now found themselves in, following their departures from Ewood Park.

Morten Gamst Pedersen



We start with an undoubted Blackburn legend in Morten Gamst Pedersen, who made almost 350 appearances for Rovers during a nine-year spell before leaving in 2013.

At the age of 39, the midfielder is still going strong in the Norwegian third-tier with Alta, and scored seven goals in 13 appearances last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion.

Martin Olsson

Having left Blackburn in 2014, Olsson spent several more years in the Football League with Norwich and Swansea, but returned to his native Sweden last year following his release by the Welsh side in 2019.

The left-back was unable to prevent Helsingborgs from suffering relegation from the top-flight last season, and has now BK Hacken, whose third-placed finish will give him a shot at the Europa League.

Ben Marshall

During his three-and-a-half year spell at Ewood Park between 2013 and 2017, Marshall was arguably one of Rovers’ best and most influential players.

Spells at Millwall, Wolves and Norwich have followed, but after leaving the Canaries, the winger joined Stoneclough FC in the West Lancashire Football League Divison One, the 12th tier of English football, where he has been since 2019.

Hope Akpan

Akpan spent two years with Blackburn between 2015 and 2017, before moving on to Burton and then Bradford.

Having left the Bantams last summer, it was announced at the start of this year that Akpan had joined SJK Seinajoki, who last season finished seventh in Finalnd’s 12-team top-flight, with the midfielder recently making his debut in a 5-2 cup defeat to KUPS.

Mame Biram Diouf

Diouf scored six goals in 29 appearances during a loan spell with Blackburn from Manchester United in the 2010/11 season, with that move not being made permanent.

Having seen a six-year spell with Stoke City come to an end last summer, Diouf headed to Turkey for the start of this season, joining Hatayspor following their promotion to the Turkish top-flight in 2019/20.

Jordi Gomez

Most Blackburn fans probably think of Matt Derbyshire when they think of Omonia Nicosia, with the former Rovers striker having enjoyed four largely prolific seasons with the Cypriot giants.

Derbyshire however, is not the only former Blackburn man with an association with Omonia, with Jordi Gomez, who scored three times in 19 games for Rovers during a loan spell in 2016, having played for the club since 2018, making 86 appearances and scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

Adam Henley

Having moved all the way to America with Real Salt Lake following his Ewood Park exit in 2017, Adam Henley now finds himself right back on Rovers’ doorstep.

The right-back, who also spent time with Bradford after leaving Blackburn, joined Lancashire based National League North side Chorley last November, even playing a part in their remarkable FA Cup run this season, making his debut from the bench in their second round win at Peterborough.

Elliott Ward

Having joined Blackburn in January 2016, Ward made 30 appearances for the club before leaving when his contract expired in the summer of 2018, following Rovers’ promotion from League One.

After spells with Notts County and Cambridge in League Two, Ward then dropped into non-league last year, with the centre back joining National League South side Chelmsford City, with the 36-year-old going on to make 18 appearances for the club up until now.