West Brom are currently a side who look a million miles away from promotion back to the Premier League - with fans wanting to return to the good days when they had international talents.

The Baggies' Premier League spell over an eight-year period saw some real stars play for the club - Romelu Lukaku, Nicolas Anelka and more playing in the blue and white stripes of the Albion. But the club are financially struggling at the moment - meaning that they're struggling to head into the top six.

However, some of their former stars that they saw feature for the club in the top-flight have taken drastic career changes - including trips to France and Cyprus. Football League World takes a look at six former Baggies stars who have taken surprising transfers across the continent.

Andy Carroll

Carroll became world renowned when he joined Liverpool for £35million on January deadline day in 2011 from Newcastle, making him the eighth-most expensive footballer ever at the time, and the most expensive British footballer ever.

However, it didn’t quite work out for the striker, and a move to West Ham followed, before another spell at Newcastle in the Covid-19 area preceded a drop-down to the Championship for the first time since winning promotion with the Magpies 12 years prior.

Carroll played for West Brom in 2021-22, scoring three goals in 15 appearances for the Baggies - and he now plies his trade at French second division outfit Amiens, with the club third in Ligue 2. Quite a bizarre move…

Saido Berahino

Berahino is one of the go-to names for players who have wasted potential. Berahino came through West Brom’s academy, and over the space of two seasons aged 20 and 21, he bagged 19 goals in just two seasons, which saw some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs circling.

But a poor attitude and a seismic fall-off saw him move to Stoke City, where just three goals in 51 league games and a relegation to boot saw him become one of England’s biggest fail stories.

The Burundi-born star now plays for AEL Limassol aged just 30. It’s a question of where did it all go wrong.

Kenneth Zohore

Kenneth Zohore is another one who never took off at West Brom.

Aged 22, he joined Cardiff in 2016 and was an instant hit at the Cardiff City Stadium, nabbing 21 goals in 65 games in South Wales to give the club a route to the Premiership. He didn’t quite cut it in the top-flight, and instantly found a place at West Brom.

But just 19 league appearances and three goals in four seasons saw him released at the end of last season, where he joined Slask Wrocław - where he plays alongside former Manchester United man Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

George Thorne

Thorne came through the Hawthorns club's academy after joining as a 12-year-old, though he never quite got a first-team game for the club and a spate of loan spells away from the West Midlands saw him join Derby County in 2014.

However, just four days after his permanent signing at Pride Park, he suffered an ACL injury in a friendly. After taking time to recover, he suffered a broken leg in the final game of the 2015-16 season, ruling him out for another year. Thorne only played 32 more senior games after this despite being just 23 at the time of his injury - retiring from professional football in the process.

But just weeks later, he signed for Bedford Town, where he remains to this day in the Southern League Division One Central.

James Chester

Chester was only at West Brom for one season either side of huge spells at Hull City and Aston Villa.

A true Championship stalwart, the Wales international has made over 275 appearances in the second-tier, and found himself at Derby County last season.

But this year, he’s at League Two Barrow - quite the coup for the Cumbrian outfit, who also signed Dean Campbell and Dom Telford in the summer as they aim for League One promotion.

Sam Mantom

Billed as a former Baggies youth starlet, Mantom never quite got the breakthrough at the Hawthorns, but he endured a massively successful spell at local club Walsall, notching over 120 appearances for the Saddlers.

A spell at Scunthorpe and Southend both followed, but it quickly went downhill for Mantom from there. He currently plies his trade at Walsall-based side Rushall Olympic, who play in the National League South after winning a play-off final against Nuneaton Borough last season.