Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have stepped out on the Vicarage Road turf to represent Watford FC.

The success and impact some of those individuals will have had, not doubt ensures they will have been closely followed by the Hornets' fanbase, for some time after they left the club.

Others meanwhile, may now find themselves linking up with high profile sides, or having just left Vicarage Road, allowing supporters to be well aware of just where they are now.

However, there are certain individuals whose careers may have taken a more surprising or unexpected path, since their exits from Watford were confirmed.

It is those players who we are going to be focusing on today, to see some of the intriguing places where certain former Hornets are now plying their trade.

To help do that, we've taken a look at six former Watford players who you be may be surprised by, when you discover where they are playing their football now.

So why not have a run through our selections here, and see which, if any, of these link-ups you were aware of since these individuals departed Vicarage Road.

Adrian Mariappa

Mariappa is certainly a player who has provided an excellent service to Watford during his playing career, featuring 340 times for the Hornets across two spells with the club.

The last of those came to an end in 2020, when the defender had just spent several years featuring for the club in the Premier League.

However, he has since made a drop down the divisions that is arguably surprising for someone with his experience and ability, having gone to the bottom level of the Football League to link up with League Two side Salford City back in March, with his contract with the Ammies now running until the end of this season.

Andre Gray

Following a loan spell with QPR in the 2021/22 season, Gray left Watford permanently in the summer of 2022, joining Greek side Aris.

The attacker had previously made 126 appearances for the Hornets, after joining from Burnley in the summer of 2017, and he was again on the move this summer.

His latest deal has taken the 32-year-old even further afield, with Gray among the long list of players to have headed to Saudi Arabia, where he is now playing for top-flight side Al-Riyadh, a move that may have gone under the radar compared with some of the others to have headed out there recently.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri made 92 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions for Watford between 2012 and 2015, before he departed for Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then however, the attacker has headed in a more different direction to continue his playing career, after spells first with the Owls, and then Udinese.

Last year saw the Argentine head to Malaysia to join Johor Darul Ta'zim, with the 33-year-old producing some prolific form to lift the Malaysian quadruple last year, a feat he is currently on course to repeat in 2023.

Gabriele Angella

After joining Watford from Udinese in the summer of 2013, Angella reversed that move three years later, when after a loan move with QPR, he returned to the Serie A side.

The defender, who made 82 appearances and scored ten goals for Watford, then spent the next two years with Udinese, while also enjoying a stint on loan in Belgium with Charleroi, but has since dropped down the divisions of Italian football.

Now 34-years-old, Angella has spent the last five years with Perugia, where he has suffered two relegations either side of a promotion, meaning he now finds himself playing with the club, in the third-tier of Italian football.

Cristian Battocchio

Battocchio spent three years with Watford - albeit the last of those was out on loan elsewhere - between 2012 and 2015, making 66 appearances for the Hornets.

Since leaving Vicarage Road, the Argentine has had something of a nomadic career that has seen him play for clubs in France, Israel, Mexico, Greece, Japan, although his next move may arguably be more eye-catching.

Earlier this summer, the 31-year-old midfielder completed a move to Chennaiyin FC, who last season finished eighth in the Indian Super League, where he is now set to play under the management of none other than Owen Coyle.

Marc Navarro

The five-year contract that Navarro signed when he joined Watford - who at the time were a Premier League side - from Espanyol back in 2018, should have only expired this summer.

However, a failure to establish himself at Vicarage Road, even after a spell back on loan in Spain with Leganes, meant he was released by the Hornets back in August 2021, after which he spent more than a year out of the game.

Navarro did though, secure himself a return to professional football in November last year, albeit without a move to somewhat different level, with the right-back now finding himself playing for Texas-based El Paso Locomotive, in the second-tier of football in the United States.