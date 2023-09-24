Highlights Swindon Town had a disappointing season last year, but their current manager Michael Flynn has led them to an unbeaten start in the league.

Lawrence Vigouroux, a former Swindon player, is now playing for Burnley and was signed to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Yaser Kasim, another former player, is currently playing for Eastbourne in the National League South division after leaving Swindon in 2017.

Swindon Town will hope this is the season that sees them return to England’s third tier.

Expectations were high for the Robins last season after their impressive campaign the year before, but it never got going for them.

Instead, they finished in mid-table and had several managers in the dugout throughout the campaign.

Michael Flynn is now in the dugout, and he has been given the task of trying to end this run in the fourth tier and get back into League One.

So far, he has made a good go of it, as they sit near the top end of the table having lost none of their first seven league games of the season.

These players at Flynn’s disposal will hope they can be remembered by the fans for all the right reasons come the end of the campaign.

So, as we wait to see how the season goes, here at Football League World, we have looked at six former players to see where they are currently playing.

Lawrence Vigouroux

Vigouroux started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but made a surprise move to Liverpool in 2014.

A year into his Liverpool career, he joined Swindon on loan for the season, a spell that went well and meant the club signed Vigouroux on a permanent deal.

He stayed with the club until 2019, when he left to join CD Everton, but has since returned to England to play for Leyton Orient and now Burnley.

The 29-year-old joined the Clarets this summer, as the club was keen to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Yaser Kasim

Kasim was a player who began his career at Fulham but joined Spurs at an early age before moving to Brighton not so long after.

He had spells at various clubs on loan, but he then left the Seagulls and joined Swindon on a free transfer in 2013. He stayed with the Robins for four years before leaving in 2017 to join Northampton Town.

Since leaving the Robins, he has played for a host of sides, some abroad and some in England, with his current team being Eastbourne, who are in the National League South division.

Raphael Rossi

Raphael Rossi played for Swindon from August 2014 to July 2017, making 130 appearances for the club, during which he scored seven goals.

Some Swindon fans may have forgotten about the defender now that he’s left the club, but the Brazilian is still playing football.

He joined Polish side Radomiak in 2021 and has been there ever since. He has so far made eight appearances for the club this season.

Jack Payne

Payne most recently played for Swindon, as he joined the club in 2020 from Lincoln City and became somewhat of a favourite at the club.

He scored 18 goals and recorded 13 assists in 88 appearances for the Robins, as he was an important member under former manager Ben Garner.

Payne left the club in 2022 to join Garner at Charlton Athletic; however, it is a move that doesn’t seem to have gone according to plan as of today. Since Garner’s dismissal, he has struggled to play regularly and, in fact, finds himself on loan at fellow League Two side MK Dons.

Kaiyne Woolery

During his career, it was probably at Swindon where Kaiyne Woolery can say he played his best football.

The winger played over 100 games for the club and scored 14 goals, the most he has in his career to date.

He joined the club from Wigan Athletic in 2017 and left in 2020, as he signed for Tranmere Rovers on a free transfer.

Since leaving, he has had a spell in Scotland playing for Motherwell and then in Turkey, but he now finds himself playing his football in Greece for Panserraikos. He joined the Greek side on a free transfer in the summer just gone.

Andy Williams

It may surprise Swindon fans alone to tell them that Andy Williams is still playing football, never mind that he is doing so in the National League North.

Williams was with the Robins for three years, and during that time he scored 35 goals in 105 appearances, which is an impressive return.

Since leaving Swindon, Williams has played for a few Football League sides, with his last being Walsall. But he left the Midlands side in the summer and joined Hereford on a one-year deal.