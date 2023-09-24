Sunderland AFC have had some top talents over the years.

The Black Cats have had their fair share of famous names come in and out of the club - with significant player turnover when they were a Premier League side and when they tumbled down to League One.

Things are looking up for them now having reached the Championship playoffs last season. They're bringing through lots of younger talents that will help them build for the future.

But what happened to a lot of those top names that wore a red and white striped shirt? Where did they end up? Many are retired, but there are some who are still playing, and where these six former Sunderland players are might surprise you...

1 Steven Fletcher

The Scottish striker's move was the most recent move on this list. He'd been scoring fairly consistently in the Scottish Premiership over the last few seasons. But he was released and ended up as a free agent for the whole summer.

It was only two weeks ago that the 36-year-old was snapped up by the financial giants of League Two, Wrexham AFC. He's not the only former player from Sunderland to be there. Northern Irish international James McClean is also at the club.

2 Jack Rodwell

He's the man who caused so much frustration at the club, as any watchers of Sunderland Til I Die will know all about.

The former Manchester City midfielder only played for two English clubs after leaving Sunderland - Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United - and his days on home shores look to be done for the time being.

He's been playing his football down under since becoming a free agent in 2021. He first joined Western Sydney Wanderers before moving to his current club, Sydney FC, in August of last year.

3 Vito Mannone

Not only is the 35-year-old still playing, but he's at a very good side. The goalkeeper joined French side Lille less than a month ago.

It was only a few seasons ago that the Italian's new team won Ligue 1, beating PSG to the title by a point.

He isn't being used as their first choice keeper but he was Lorient's number one for a while, last season.

4 Aiden McGeady

There have only a handful of players that can say that they have invented a skill/had one named after them and McGeady is one of them. The winger is the footballing copyright owner of 'the McGeady spin', and he's still breaking it out to this day.

The 37-year-old is still lacing his boots for Ayr United, who play in the Scottish Championship.

5 Carlos Edwards

The defender left the club in 2009, at the age of 30, and he's not retired from the beautiful game yet.

The Trinidad & Tobago international played 56 games for Sunderland, and, at the ripe age of 44, he now represents FC Hadleigh United.

6 Michael Chopra

Chopra isn't quite in his 40s, but he's getting close to it and he's still playing football. Like Edwards, he left the club in the summer of 2009.

The 39-year-old scored 120 goals in his career; just eight of them were for the Black Cats.

He'd seemingly retired in 2017, having left Indian side Kerala Blasters in January 2017. But five years later he returned to the game, joining West Allotment Celtic.