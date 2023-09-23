Highlights Stockport County aims for continued success in the EFL after a strong first season back.

13 new arrivals, including Nick Powell, give the team hope for top-end division challenge.

Former players like Kevin Ellison and Carl Baker are still playing in lower divisions, surprising Hatters fans.

Stockport County will be aiming to build on their successful first campaign back in the EFL.

After making their way into the fourth tier from the National League under boss Dave Challinor, the 47-year-old guided the Hatters to a fourth-placed finish last campaign but were denied consecutive promotions after falling to Carlisle United in the play-off final on penalties.

Following 13 new arrivals to Edgeley Park in this summer’s transfer window, which has included the impressive acquisition of Nick Powell from Stoke City, the Stockport faithful could well expect another challenge towards the top end of the division, with the hope of hosting League One football for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

During Stockport’s journey, plenty of footballers have plied their trade in the North West of England throughout the years, and we at Football League World have taken a look at six former players whose current club may surprise Hatters fans...

Kevin Ellison

Kicking us off is Kevin Ellison, with the winger having a distinguished professional career across all four tiers of English football.

After making 755 appearances across 20 years, Ellison played 50 of those games for Stockport after joining from Leicester City in 2001, scoring just twice.

The 44-year-old currently finds himself playing for non-league side Runcorn Town.

John Hardiker

After coming through the youth ranks at Morecambe, Hardiker swapped Lancashire for Greater Manchester in 2002 following his release from the Shrimps.

The now 41-year-old would go on to feature 113 times for the Hatters in a three-year stay before making the move to Bury.

Today, the Preston-born defender represents Newburgh Juniors in the Scottish Junior Football East Region Premier League North.

Mark Robinson

Up next is Mark Robinson, who arrived at Edgeley Park in 2005 from Hereford United.

The defender went on to play in 64 matches over a two-year stint, netting on four occasions in League Two.

The 42-year-old played every game of the 2005/06 campaign but his fortunes changed the season after, which resulted in him leaving for Torquay United in 2007.

Nowadays, Robinson finds himself at Guisborough Town in North Yorkshire, with the team competing in the Northern League Division One.

Carl Baker

Baker has a wealth of experience across the Football League, registering over 350 appearances over two decades.

The right-winger plied some of his trade at Stockport back in 2008, arriving from Morecambe for a reported fee of £225,000.

After having his debut season disrupted by a knee injury, Baker scored nine goals in 20 games the following campaign, which earned him a move up to the Championship with Coventry City.

Baker is still showcasing his passion for the game by playing his football at Quorn, competing in the ninth tier of English football.

Michael Raynes

Following is central defender Michael Raynes, who has made a whopping 287 appearances in the third tier of English football.

The now 35-year-old progressed through the youth academy system at the Hatters and proved to be a successful addition with Raynes playing 156 times for the club over six seasons.

Currently, Raynes has returned to his birthplace of Greater Manchester and plays for semi-professional outfit Stockport City in the 10th tier.

Michael Malcolm

Rounding off the list is Michael Malcolm, who too began his professional career at Stockport in 2005.

The London-born forward netted five times over 44 matches in League Two before moving to non-league outfit Kettering Town.

At 37 years old, Malcolm remains in the non-league setup with Wembley FC, featuring in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North.