Southampton is aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League after a disappointing season.

Former Southampton players such as Jose Fonte, Maya Yoshida, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Victor Wanyama, and Charlie Austin are now playing for different clubs around the world.

The current Southampton team under manager Russell Martin needs to find their winning form again in order to achieve promotion.

Southampton will be hoping to make an instant return to the Premier League at the end of this season.

The Saints’ long stay in the top flight came to a shattering end last season, and the reins have now been passed to Russell Martin to lead the club back to glory.

The South Coast outfit made a very good start to the new season, despite the fact that all summer there was intense speculation regarding the futures of several of their players.

However, in recent weeks, Southampton’s results have taken a bit of a hit and have subsequently fallen down the table.

It will be up to Martin and this current crop of Southampton players to get back on the winning streak and guide the club back to the top flight.

As we wait to see how the season goes, here at Football League World, we have picked six ex-players who you may be surprised to see where they are playing now.

Jose Fonte

Jose Fonte joined Southampton all the way back in 2010 from Crystal Palace and stayed at the club for seven years.

During that time, Fonte played 288 games for the club, helped them get back into the Premier League, and even became their club captain.

In 2017, he left to join West Ham United and, after leaving them, to play in China and then France for Lille. He was a free agent this summer and was even linked with a move back to Southampton, but instead the defender went back to Portugal and signed for SC Braga.

Maya Yoshida

Yoshida joined the Saints back in 2012, and he stayed at the club for eight years, until 2020, when he left on a free transfer to join Italian side Sampdoria.

Since leaving Southampton, Yoshida has played for Sampdoria for two years and then for FC Schalke 04 for a season.

He left the German club this summer, and with him continuing his football career, he decided to move to the MLS and sign for LA Galaxy. He has so far played five games for the club and joined on a one-year deal.

Oriol Romeu

Romeu started his football career in his homeland of Spain, coming through at Espanyol before joining Barcelona.

However, he left the Spanish giants in 2011 to join Chelsea, and after four years with the Blues, he joined Southampton.

The midfielder stayed at the club for seven years and was part of sides that finished in the top half of the Premier League and reached the EFL Cup final.

He left the Saints to move back to Spain and join Girona, but it may surprise you to know that the 31-year-old is now on the books at FC Barcelona again.

Nathan Redmond

Redmond was a hit during his time at Southampton, as he scored 30 goals and provided 27 assists in 232 appearances for the club.

But after six years, he left the Saints once his contract came to an end and joined Turkish side Besiktas.

He stayed there for a season, and then this summer, as a free agent once again, he joined newly promoted side Burnley.

He has so far played four times for the Clarets as they look to stick around in the top flight beyond this campaign.

Victor Wanyama

Southampton signed Victor Wanyama in 2013 after the Kenyan midfielder put in very impressive displays while at Celtic.

The midfielder probably didn’t stay at the club as long as fans would have liked, as in 2016, he left to join Tottenham Hotspur.

However, his spell with the London side wasn’t as successful as he would have hoped for, and in 2020, he left the club and joined MLS side Montreal Impact.

The 32-year-old is still playing for the club and is an important member of their team.

Charlie Austin

Austin has been around the game for a long time, and since leaving Southampton in 2019, he has played for a host of different teams.

The forward has played for West Brom, QPR, Brisbane Roar, and Swindon Town, where he is playing nowadays.

Austin moved back from Australia in January of this year and joined the Robins on a short-term deal, but that was extended in May to the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 34-year-old has continued hitting the back of the net, with two goals in seven League Two appearances this season.