Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has had a disappointing start to the season after their promotion, with the new signings struggling to make an impact.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but after a turbulent summer which saw former manager Darren Moore leave the club following a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri, it has been a poor start to the campaign.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement and the Spaniard was allowed to bring in 12 new players this summer, but the new arrivals have struggled to make an impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Plenty of players have come and gone at Hillsborough over the years, and some of those who have departed have made some unexpected moves over the course of their career.

Wednesday fans may be surprised to learn where these six former stars are playing now...

Atdhe Nuhiu

Striker Nuhiu joined the Owls from Austrian side Rapid Wien in July 2013 and he would go on to spend the next seven years at Hillsborough.

While not universally appreciated, Nuhiu established himself as firm fan favourite during his time in South Yorkshire, scoring 50 goals in 277 appearances for the club.

The 34-year-old departed Hillsborough in 2020 and after a brief spell in Cyprus with APOEL, he currently plies his trade with Rheindorf Altach in Austria.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri arrived at Hillsborough from Watford in August 2015 and it is fair to say he left a lasting impression on Wednesday supporters.

The forward scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances in his first season at the club as the Owls missed on out on promotion in the play-offs, and he played a key role the following season to help his side reach the top six once again.

Forestieri's form declined in the subsequent years as he struggled with injury and he made the move to Italian side Udinese in September 2020 after rejecting a new contract.

The 33-year-old currently plays for Johor Darul Ta'zim in Malaysia and he has certainly rediscovered his form, scoring 21 goals in 35 games in his debut season at the club last year.

Mark Beevers

Defender Beevers came through the Wednesday academy and he went on to score four goals in 161 appearances for the club.

Beevers was part of the Owls squad that won promotion to the Championship in 2012, but he joined Millwall on loan in October 2012 before making the move permanent in January.

The 33-year-old won two further promotions from League One with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, and after leaving Posh in June 2022, he joined Australian side Perth Glory.

Lucas Joao

Striker Joao arrived at Hillsborough from Portuguese outfit Nacional in July 2015 and after scoring 29 goals in 127 appearances for the Owls, he made the move to Reading in August 2019.

Joao netted 45 times in 119 games in a four-year spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One last season and he left the club at the end of the campaign.

Many would have been expecting Joao to secure a Championship move this summer, but he instead joined Chinese side Shanghai Port.

Kadeem Harris

Harris joined the Owls on a free transfer in August 2019 after his departure from Cardiff City.

The winger was a regular throughout his time at the club, scoring three goals in 88 appearances, but he departed Hillsborough following Wednesday's relegation from the Championship in 2021.

Harris went on to have spells with Metalist Kharkiv, Tuzlaspor and Samsunspor before making the move to Bandırmaspor in September.

Saido Berahino

Berahino arrived at Hillsborough in August 2021 after his exit from Belgian side Zulte Waragem.

However, the striker failed to rediscover his form at the club and he was released at the end of the 2021-22 season after scoring nine goals in 36 appearances.

The 30-year-old, who is the captain of the Burundi national team, currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus.