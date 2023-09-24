Highlights Rotherham United aims to stabilize their position in the Championship despite financial challenges compared to other big clubs like Leeds United and Leicester City.

Former Rotherham players Adam Le Fondre, Kevin Ellison, Kieran Agard, Nouha Dicko, Kirk Broadfoot, and Ryan Taylor have found success in various clubs across different leagues.

Ryan Taylor, a hometown hero, had a notable career with Rotherham before playing for other clubs like Bristol City and Grimsby, and now he plays for Alfreton Town in the National League North.

Rotherham United are looking to once again stabilise their position in the Sky Bet Championship, after a successful first season back in the second tier last campaign.

From many outsiders, the Millers are known as a perennial and stereotypical 'yo-yo' club between the second and third tiers of English football, but are looking to move forward as a club despite being up against it financially compared to some of the division's big hitters such as Leeds United and Leicester City.

The Rotherham faithful have seen many players come and go, with many attempting to leave their mark on the South Yorkshire outfit's history. With that in mind, here are six of those, and you may be surprised where they currently ply their trade.

Adam Le Fondre

Le Fondre joined the Millers way back in 2009, and it was during his time at the Don Valley Stadium as Rotherham remained 'homeless' during this period, that got the centre-forward his move to Reading and subsequently a chance at Premier League football.

He scored 58 times in 105 appearances for the Millers, and after notable spells at the likes of Reading, Bolton Wanderers and a further 73 goals for A-League side Sydney FC, the 36-year-old has recently signed for SPFL side Hibernian.

Kevin Ellison

An EFL cult hero follows on from Le Fondre in the form of 44-year-old Kevin Ellison, who is still yet to call it a day in the beautiful game.

After the briefest of Premier League stints with Leicester City back in 2000/01 and the Championship with Hull City, Ellison enjoyed a two-year stint with Rotherham where he would score 15 times in 73 games. Subsequently, he would join Morecambe, where he would remain until 2020, and after a final EFL stint with Newport County, Ellison has spent time in the non-league scene and currently features for Runcorn Town.

Kieran Agard

Agard was a regular feature in Rotherham's back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014 under then boss Steve Evans, but currently features for South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers, where he has been since January 2022.

In their two successful seasons, Agard would make 91 appearances and score 32 times following his move from Yeovil Town in 2011. After promotion to the second tier, he would move back to the South West and join Bristol City.

Nouha Dicko

The Senegalese forward had the briefest of spells at the Rotherham, as he would only feature 5 times in December 2013, but would have quite the impact, scoring as many goals in League One before joining promotion rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After leaving the West Midlands, Dicko would return to Yorkshire with Hull City between 2017 and 2019, where he would feature 54 times. He has since moved across Europe, having spells with Vitesse, Turkish outfits Gaziantep and Yeni Matalyaspor before his current side OFI, who play in the Greek Super League.

The defender spent the majority of his stint in England at the New York Stadium, featuring 64 times for the Millers across a three-year period before returning to Scotland for the likes of Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

The now 39-year-old has most recently joined Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, having signed on a free during the off-season.

Ryan Taylor

The hometown boy rounds off our six, having spent six years with the club between 2005 and 2011. Taylor would make his debut for the club in a home defeat to Swindon Town, before going on to register 152 appearances and 24 goals. Most notably he would score both of Rotherham's goals in their 3-2 League Two play-off final defeat to Dagenham in 2010, before leaving for Bristol City the following year.

He would then feature for the likes of Portsmouth, Oxford, Plymouth and Newport before returning north with Grimsby in 2021, helping their promotion back to the EFL and last season's FA Cup run to the quarter-finals.

After being released, Taylor now plays for National League North side Alfreton Town.