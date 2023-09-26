It's very rare these days that players stay with the same club for their entire career.

As such, it is always interesting to keep an eye on where former players of your club end up.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at the whereabouts of six former Reading players.

The ones we have selected are playing for some interesting sides, though, and ones you might not have thought they would have ended up at when they were at Reading.

With that said, let's get in to the list!

1 James Harper

Reading captain Graeme Murty, James Harper and chairman John Madejski celebrate with the trophy

The first former Reading player to feature on this list is James Harper.

Now 42 years old, it may be a surprise that the former midfielder is playing at all, never mind all the way down in non-league.

Indeed, Harper is currently playing for Ascot United, having joined the club back in 2021.

Reading fans will be more than familiar with Harper, who made a whopping 340 club appearances during his time with the Royals.

76 of those Reading performances came in the Premier League between 2006 and 2008.

2 Lucas Joao

This next player on the list is certainly an interesting one as he did not leave Reading FC that long ago.

Indeed, we are talking about Lucas Joao.

The Portuguese striker only departed the club this summer, having made 119 appearances for the club.

During those matches, Joao scored 45 goals and registered 16 assists.

Perhaps to some surprise, Joao's next destination after Reading was China, linking up with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port.

3 Omar Richards

Another former Reading player that was not at the club too long ago is Omar Richards.

Having departed for Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2021, Richards was then sold to Nottingham Forest ahead of their return to the Premier League last season.

However, Richards did not feature at all for Forest last season and has now been loaned out to Greek side Olympiacos.

It's certainly a strange career trajectory that the 25-year-old seems to be on at present.

4 Leroy Lita

During his time at Reading, Leroy Lita was a brilliant goalscorer. However, he too plays non-league football these days.

Indeed, earlier this summer, the 38-year-old signed for Nuneaton Borough, for whom he will surely score plenty this season.

During his time at Reading, Lita made exactly 100 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and registering seven assists.

Of course, some of those goals helped fire the club to the Premier League and keep them there.

5 Modou Barrow

Modou Barrow, who is now 30 years old, currently plays his football in the Turkish top flight for Sivasspor.

The Gambian winger his time at Reading, Barrow made 82 appearances for the Royals, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists.

Since his departure, his career has certainly been on an interesting path, with time spent in Turkey and Japan.

6 Rafael Cabral

Last but not least is former Royals goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

The Brazilian has found his way back to his homeland in the latter stages of his career.

Indeed, the shot-stopper is now 33 and is playing for Cruzeiro as well as captaining the club.

During his time at Reading, Cabral made 98 appearances for the club, keeping 30 clean sheets in those matches.