Preston North End have seen players come and go over the years and this past summer was no different, with a whole host of new faces arriving at Deepdale.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

Today though, we're taking a look at six ex-Lilywhites players of the past who are still plying their trade in the beautiful game.

It might just surprise you where this lot are playing...

Paul Coutts

Darren Ferguson's time in charge of Preston North End in 2010 was ill-fated and arguably sent the Lilywhites into League One despite only managing them for half of the 2010-11 season, but one of his first actions was to bring in a talented midfielder in the form of Coutts.

21 years of age at the time, Coutts had racked up 60 appearances for Peterborough and the move to Deepdale reunited him with his former boss Ferguson, and he remained at the club for two-and-a-half years.

Coutts even stayed with PNE in League One in the 2011-12 season, but he was arguably too talented to be playing at that level and Derby recognised that in 2012, taking him back to the Championship.

He never became a Premier League player though but featured regularly for Sheffield United in League One, later playing for Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

This summer though, Coutts returned to Scotland at the age of 35, signing for Inverurie Loco Works who play in the Scottish Highland Football League.

Marnick Vermijl

Having failed to make the grade at Man United, Vermijl arrived at Deepdale from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015, initially on a loan deal before signing permanently after one year at the club on a temporary basis.

Playing 32 times in his first year for the club, the Belgian right-back wasn't always a starter under Simon Grayson, so there was perhaps a bit of surprise when he re-signed for the Lilywhites, and in his second year he only played 18 matches in the Championship.

By the second half of 2017-18, Vermijl had been loaned out to Scunthorpe of League One and then returned to the Netherlands, where he had played earlier in his career, to join MVV Maastricht.

His contract at Deepdale ran out in 2019 and he subsequently signed for MVV permanently, but nowadays Vermijl is plying his trade in the third tier of Belgian football with Thes Sport.

Will Hayhurst

Local lad Hayhurst almost didn't make it as a professional after multiple bad injuries in his youth team career, but he made an impact in League One in 2012-13 by scoring four times for PNE.

Soon enough though, the winger found himself down the pecking order under Simon Grayson and eventually joined Notts County, but a serious knee injury would see him retire from professional football at the age of 23.

He was however able to return at non-league level, and for the last few years he has been consistently featuring at National League North level, joining Greater Manchester-based Curzon Ashton in 2022 where he still plays at the age of 29.

Daryl Horgan

North End utilised the Irish market in late 2016 when moving for Andy Boyle and winger Horgan from Dundalk, with the latter being a very exciting potential addition with his pace and direct dribbling.

Horgan never really got a run of starts though for North End, and the change of manager from the aforementioned Grayson to Alex Neil in 2017 didn't really help the Irishman.

He signed for Hibernian of Scotland in 2018 and after a few years with Wycombe Wanderers, Horgan has returned to his home nation and former club Dundalk in 2023.

Jamie Proctor

Alongside Danny Mayor, Proctor was one of the promising talents coming through North End and was handed a debut by Darren Ferguson in 2010 at the age of 17 after showing good form for the youth team.

Scoring his first goal in May 2011 in the Championship for an already relegated PNE side, Proctor did play regularly in 2011-12 in League One and despite only scoring three times, he still managed to bag himself a move to then-Premier League club Swansea City.

Whilst not making it at Swansea, Proctor did forge himself a good career at League One level for the likes of Crawley and Rotherham and even made it back to the Championship with the Millers.

Currently, Proctor is plying his trade for Barrow of League Two and is now 31 years of age.

Simon Makienok

In a bid to try and bolster his attack at the time, North End manager Grayson added the services of towering Danish striker Makienok on loan from Palermo, having spent the previous campaign in England with Charlton.

He only scored three league goals for PNE though, with his best moment coming in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth when he netted a hat-trick against the Cherries.

Makienok was rarely used in the second half of the season though and went on to play for Utrecht, Dynamo Dresden, St. Pauli and Horsens - now aged 32 he has recently signed for Danish top flight side Hvidovre.