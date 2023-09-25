Highlights In the recent transfer window, numerous Portsmouth assets were let go or loaned out, including Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, and Clark Robertson.

Gareth Evans returned to Bradford City and now plays for Radcliffe at 35 years old after his time at Portsmouth.

Christian Burgess moved to Royale Union Saint Gilloise after making more than 200 appearances for Pompey, and Kyle Bennett dropped into non-league with Shifnal Town.

In the recent summer transfer window, numerous Portsmouth assets were either let go or loaned out by the club.

Amongst the 13 that left Fratton Park were Ryan Tunnicliffe, who was released, Louis Thompson, who joined Stevenage, and Clark Robertson, who jetted to Israeli side, FC Ashdod.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Clark Robertson FC Ashdod Permanent Michael Jacobs Chesterfield Permanent Louis Thompson Stevenage Permanent Kieron Freeman Oldham Athletic Permanent Jay Mingi Colchester United Permanent Reeco Hackett Lincoln City Permanent Joshua Oluwayemi Chelmsford Loan Haji Mnoga Aldershot Loan Harry Jewitt-White Havant & Water. Loan Liam Vincent Worthing Loan Toby Steward Gosport Borough Loan Ronan Curtis Without Club Permanent Ryan Tunnicliffe Without Club Permanent Jayden Reid Without Club Permanent

Throughout other recent windows, an abundance of players have left Pompey in search of pastures new, and ended up in some unexpected destinations. We have listed six examples in this article.

Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans appeared over 200 times for Portsmouth after initially signing just a one-year deal in 2015. Three years later, he was handed the vice-captaincy.

After leaving Fratton Park, Evans made a return to Bradford City, who he played for earlier in his career. In September last year, he moved to Northern Premier League Premier Division side, Radcliffe, and still plies his trade their now, at 35-years-old.

Christian Burgess

Christian Burgess has had an exciting yet unusual career Pompey in 2020. He made more than 200 appearances in Hampshire.

The central defender started his professional footballing life in Middlesbrough, but failed to find success there. He has now made the switch to Belgian side, Royale Union Saint Gilloise, who made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season.

Kyle Bennett

Rapid attacking midfielder, Kyle Bennett, is another who has dropped into non-league. He first moved away from the south coast in 2018, lining up for Swindon Town, Bristol Rovers, Grimsby Town, Telford and Hednesford, before joining ninth tier side, Shifnal Town aged 33.

Greg Halford

Greg Halford is the oldest player to make this list, still active at 38-years-old. He is currently plying his trade for Hashtag United, who only turned professional in 2018.

Over 20 years ago, Halford came through at Colchester, and first joined Pompey on loan in 2010. 77 matches and 12 goals later, he moved permanently to Nottingham Forest,

Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams, like Burgess, has ventured abroad, however, he has not been able to experience the same success. The Australian began his career at Pompey and first ventured oversees when heading back to his homeland in 2022.

He has since moved away from Perth Glory, to Indian outfit, Bengaluru, where he has featured once.

Marc McNulty

Marc McNulty was another to make his latest switch in 2023. The journeyman striker joined American second division side Orange County SC in January.

During his time this side of the Atlantic, he played 34 times for Portsmouth during a loan spell in 2015/16, where he struck 12 times. He was employed at that time by Sheffield United, before a permanent switch to Reading and various loan spells followed.