Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Notts County across the divisions.

Some of those players will have earned some high profile moves as a result of their form with the Magpies, and many will therefore be well aware of what they are up to now.

Others, though, may have taken different, and in some cases nomadic, career paths since their departures from Meadow Lane.

It is those who fall into the latter category we are focusing on today, with a look at some of the club's former players, who have headed to some less well-known locations since moving on from the Magpies.

To do that, we've picked out six former Notts County players, whose current clubs you may be surprised by.

So why not check through our selections here, and see if there are any of these that you were actually aware of?!

Craig Westcarr

It is a long time since Westcarr last represented Notts County, having left the Magpies back in 2011, having spent two years with the club.

The striker scored 25 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions for the club, and spent many more years in the Football League after his exit from Meadow Lane.

However, he has since dropped into the non-league levels, and has now gone all the way down to the ninth-tier of English football, where he is now producing some prolific form for Hucknall Town.

Yoann Arquin

Arquin is another striker who spent two years with Notts County in the early stages of the last decade, between 2012 and 2014.

The Frenchman scored 13 goals in 65 appearances for the club in that time, and has since played in a variety of different countries, including Scotland, Turkey, Sweden, Kazakhstan and China.

Recent years, though, have seen the now 35-year-old drop into the Italian lower leagues, where he is now playing for Enna Calcio in Serie D, the fourth-tier of the country's football pyramid, having joined the club earlier this year.

Marc Bola

Bola spent time on loan from Arsenal with Notts County in 2017, making 13 appearances for The Magpies in League Two during that stint at Meadow Lane.

The defender never made it with the Gunners, but did establish himself as a Championship player with the likes of Blackpool and then Middlesbrough.

But after somewhat falling down the pecking order at The Riverside Stadium in the past couple of seasons, the full-back's career took something of a drastic turn in a different direction this summer, as he headed to the Turkish top-flight, joining newly promoted Samsunspor for an undisclosed fee.

Elisha Sam

Sam spent two years with Notts County in the National League between 2020 and 2022, where the striker scored 15 goals in 59 games for the Magpies.

After being released by the club in the summer of 2022, the now 26-year-old did not take long to find a new club, completing a move that may have gone somewhat under the radar.

That was a deal that saw the striker return to his native Belgium, linking up with the brilliantly named Patro Eisden Maasmechelen, who he helped win promotion to the country's second-tier last season.

Jake Jervis

Notts County are one of a long list of English clubs that Jervis has represented throughout his career, making 14 appearances while on loan from Birmingham in the 2010/11 season.

However, the winger has also spent some time playing for clubs abroad during his time as a player as well, which has taken him to some interesting locations, including with his current club.

Earlier this summer, the winger made a second move to Finland in as many years, with his latest move to the Scandinavian country seeing him link-up with KuPS, where he is now competing for the top-flight title, and a place in European football.

Mawouna Amevor

Amevor had a brief spell with Notts County during the 2015/16 season, where he scored once in 11 games for the club.

After leaving Meadow Lane, the Togo international returned to the country of his birth, the Netherlands, before embarking on spells in Morocco, Thailand and Indonesia.

That will arguably have seen him drop off the radar to some extent, meaning it may not be the most well known news that since 2020, he has been back in the Netherlands, where the now 31-year-old has made over 100 appearances in total for second-tier side FC Eindhoven.