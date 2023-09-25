Many players have come through the doors at Carrow Road for Norwich City over the years, with some more fondly remembered than others.

At present, David Wagner and Norwich are currently looking to improve on a disappointing season last term, with the Canaries currently residing in the second tier.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions last season as his side finished 13th, and he will be hoping that a squad that currently has a somewhat more experienced feel to it is capable of promotion at the second time of asking.

The age of the squad should help deal with the rigours and difficult moments in a Championship season, given the likes of Ben Gibson, Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, and Shane Duffy in their spine.

There are plenty of players in the squad who have either gained promotion from the Championship or been involved in promotion pushes previously.

However, here we are looking at some others who have come and gone at Carrow Road with six former Norwich players whose current club may surprise you.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel

On 22 March 2013, it was announced that Van Wolfswinkel had agreed a deal to join Norwich City for the 2013/14 season. He then joined the Canaries in July on a four-year deal, and would go on to score on his league debut on 17 August, in a 2–2 home draw for Norwich against Everton.

However, van Wolfswinkel then failed to score for the remainder of the season, making 25 Premier League appearances in total, while Norwich were relegated to the Championship. Loans at Saint Étienne and Real Betis would follow before he moved back to Vitesse in his native Netherlands. The Dutchman would switch to Swiss side Basel before finding himself with FC Twente since 2021.

Leroy Lita

Lita's career has taken him far and wide to a staggering 16 different clubs after his loan spell with the Canaries in 2008/2009, playing in both Greece and Thailand, as well as prominently with the likes of Reading and Middlesbrough. He scored seven times in 16 games for the club during his loan stint in Norfolk.

However, following spells in non-league at Nuneaton Borough, Hednesford Town, and Ilkeston Town, Lita continues to play football at the age of 38, now with Nuneaton Borough. The former England U-21 international has re-signed for the club, having recently been prolific with Hednesford in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Bradley Johnson

Johnson has re-joined Derby County as a player-coach for the U21s. Johnson played for the Rams from 2015-2019, making a total of 140 appearances for the club during that time. The 36-year-old returns with a wealth of experience under his belt where his career took him to the likes of Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich, Derby, and Blackburn Rovers.

Johnson spent just over four seasons with Norwich, most of which came in the Premier League, and played 154 times for the Canaries in total, scoring 21 times. He is fondly remembered at Carrow Road thanks to helping them gain promotion in 2015 via the play-offs, where he was named Player of the Year in the process.

Dieumerci Mbokani

Mbokani was a loan signing in the 2015/16 season for Norwich, scoring seven times in 29 games at Carrow Road. He would then play for Hull City in the Premier League a year later, but failed to score during his time in East Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old joined his new club on 14 August 2023, signing for Armenian side Noah. The striker's career has spanned far and wide and has taken him to Germany, France, Belgium, and Ukraine to the likes of VFL Wolfsburg, AS Monaco, Standard Liege, Antwerp, and Beveren prior to his latest move to the Armenian Premier League.

Gary Hooper

Hooper was a regular frustration for Championship and League One defences early on in his career and it probably came as a relief when he departed the English leagues to join Scottish giants Celtic. He would then move back to England with the Canaries, though, and his record at Norwich reads as 20 goals in 70 games, but his career has been perhaps more interesting since his departure.

After a stint at Sheffield Wednesday, Hooper then moved to Australia to play for Wellington Phoenix, and followed that up with a year in India with Kerala Blasters.He briefly moved back to Europe with Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia but is now continuing to play at the age of 35 in Dubai with Gulf United.

Graham Dorrans

Having most prominently played for West Bromwich Albion, Dorrans signed for Norwich in 2015 and was relegated in his first season with the club. The midfielder played 49 times for the Canaries, scoring six goals in that time across a two-year spell at Carrow Road.

The 36-year-old's career has since taken him to the likes of Rangers, Dundee, Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers, and Dunfermline Athletic. However, Dorrans has not yet hung up his boots and now plays for Johnstone Burgh alongside former Norwich striker Kyle Lafferty in the West of Scotland League First Division, many tiers below his previous Scottish sides.