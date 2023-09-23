Highlights Millwall's reputation in the Championship has grown as they've become a play-off contender but have had an underwhelming start to this season.

Former Millwall players Tony Craig, Byron Webster, Mark Beevers, Carlos Edwards, Ed Upson, and Aiden O'Brien are still playing football at various clubs.

Aiden O'Brien, who started his career at Millwall, is currently on loan at Sutton United and has played five times for them in League Two.

Millwall will hope that, come the end of this Championship season, they are in contention for a play-off place.

It has been an underwhelming start to the new campaign for Gary Rowett’s men, as they are yet to find their form.

The Lions’ reputation in the Championship has grown in recent years, as they have gone from a mid-table side to a play-off contender.

The 2022/23 season was one of great achievement and disappointment, as they were a play-off side for most of the season but fell at the final hurdle.

So, it seems expectations have grown at the football club, and that is why there is already pressure on this set of players.

So, while we wait to see how the current crop of players do this season, here at Football League World, we have looked at six former players to see where they are playing their football now.

Tony Craig

First of all, it may surprise Millwall supporters that defender Tony Craig is still playing football, as he is now 38 years old.

The experienced footballer was still in League Two last season, playing for Crawley Town, but saw his contract terminated in the summer and, therefore, was searching for a new club.

Craig has continued playing football and is now part of Dorking Wanderers, after signing a two-year deal in the summer.

Byron Webster

Byron Webster is a defender who made over 130 appearances for Millwall during his time at the club.

When he left in 2019, not many might have thought he would still be playing in the 2023/24 season, and yet he is.

Webster joined non-league side Bromley in 2020 and has continued playing for the London side ever since. The 36-year-old signed a new contract in 2022, and that runs until the end of this current season. He has so far played in nine of Bromley’s 10 league games.

Mark Beevers

Mark Beevers has played most of his football in the EFL, as he’s played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, and Peterborough United.

However, after leaving Posh last summer, Beevers made a surprise move to Australia, where he signed for Perth Glory.

He joined them on a two-year contract, meaning his stay at the club will come to an end next summer, unless he agrees a new deal.

Carlos Edwards

Out of this list, it may be that Carlos Edwards is the most surprising, as he is now 44 years old and is still playing football.

After his spell at Millwall, which ended in 2016, Edwards has played for a host of different clubs, with most of them being non-league English teams.

Edwards made a fresh start this summer, as he left Bury Town and signed for Hadleigh United for this campaign.

Ed Upson

Ed Upson is another former player of Millwall's, but his time at the club was a short one, as he joined in 2014 and left two years later.

He left the Lions to join MK Dons, and after two years there, he left, with his career seeing him play for Bristol Rovers, Newport County, Stevenage, Stowmarket, and Bury Town.

As his career has gone on, Upson has made the move into non-league football, with the midfielder joining Bury Town this summer on a free transfer.

He joined the club on a one-year deal, and it remains to be seen if he will continue playing after this season.

Aiden O’Brien

Aiden O’Brien started his career at Millwall and went on to play 226 times for the club over a sustained period of time.

In 2020, he left the Lions to join Sunderland on a free transfer, and since then, he has played for a handful of clubs.

Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham, and now Sutton United have all been a part of O’Brien’s career.

He joined Sutton on loan until January and has so far played five times for the club in League Two as their dismal start to the campaign continues.