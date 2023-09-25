Highlights Middlesbrough has had a turbulent start to the season but hopes for success under Michael Carrick, despite a high turnover of players.

The club has experienced players moving on to better things or descending divisions, and patience is required for the current setup to settle.

Surprising whereabouts of ex-Boro players include Brighton, Bristol Rovers, Rochdale, Sampdoria, Monza, Cadiz, and Antalyaspor.

And, here we look at SIX ex-Boro players who are still playing, and you may be surprised to see where it is…

1 Jason Steele

The keeper made almost 150 appearances for Boro, and they were all in the Championship, where he was a decent stopper.

Whilst he did okay, few could have imagined that Steele would now be playing for a Brighton side that are one of the most attractive in the Premier League, and he made his Europa League bow in the week.

2 George Friend

The defender was a firm favourite at Middlesbrough, pulling on the red shirt almost 300 times, which included starring as the side reached the Premier League.

After leaving for Birmingham, Friend is now with Bristol Rovers in League One, with the 35-year-old helping Joey Barton’s side on the pitch and off it with his leadership.

3 Adam Clayton

Another former Boro man who has dropped down the leagues as he has got older is Clayton, who is now in the National League with Rochdale.

The 34-year-old was a key part of the Middlesbrough team that won promotion, and his no-nonsense style made him a favourite among the support. Whilst Clayton has turned out for many clubs in his career, he is likely to be best known for his time on Teesside.

4 Gaston Ramirez

There was a lot of excitement when the Uruguayan signed, and he made an impact in the Championship, scoring seven goals in 18 games as Aitor Karanka’s side returned to the top-flight.

His move became permanent, but Ramirez struggled to make the same impact in the Premier League. A transfer to Sampdoria followed, and Ramirez spent a few years there before joining Monza.

Now, he is back in South America, having recently signed for Argentinian outfit San Lorenzo.

5 Alvaro Negredo

The Spaniard was a huge signing for Boro when they reached the Premier League, and whilst the season ended in relegation, the ex-Manchester City man did score nine times.

Relegation meant a departure was inevitable, which was a shame for Boro fans. Incredibly, Negredo is still going strong at a high level, with the 38-year-old playing for Cadiz in La Liga.

6 Britt Assombalonga

The striker was a big-money purchase for Boro from Nottingham Forest, and he did hit double figures three years in a row, even if he couldn’t help the team to promotion.

Assombalonga left for Adana Demirspor before returning to the UK with Watford last season. However, he’s now in Turkey again, having signed for Antalyaspor this summer.