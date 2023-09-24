Highlights Shinji Okazaki, a key player in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season, now plays for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian Pro League.

Roman Bednar, who had a brief loan spell with Leicester, currently plays for an amateur team called TJ Sokol Cervene Janovice.

Kevin Ellison, who had a distinguished career across English football, now plays for City of Liverpool FC in the eighth tier.

Since the formation of the Championship back in 2004, Leicester City supporters have had a whirlwind ride between the second tier and the top flight.

After mid-table finishes in the Championship under Craig Levein, Ian Holloway, Sven Goran-Eriksson and Nigel Pearson, the Foxes finally gained promotion to the big time with the latter in the 2013/14 season before miraculously being crowned Premier League champions just two years later under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri.

Eight consecutive years in the top flight has also seen the Midlands outfit host Champions League football as well as lifting the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies, but relegation was confirmed back down to the Championship at the end of 2022/23.

During this pulsating journey, plenty of footballers have plied their trade at the King Power Stadium throughout the years, and we at Football League World have taken a look at eight former Leicester players who are surprisingly still playing today.

Shinji Okazaki

Kicking off the list is former Japanese international Shinji Okazaki, who was a prominent figure during their Premier League title-winning season.

Okazaki swapped Germany for England back in 2015, joining the Foxes from Bundesliga outfit Mainz for an estimated fee of £7 million.

Across four years, the 37-year-old registered 19 goals and eight assists in 147 appearances but was loved more by the Leicester faithful for the way he constantly harried opposition defences and allowed stars like Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy to flourish in their roles.

Since his release from Leicester at the end of the 2018/19 season, the striker has had stints at Spanish outfits Malaga, Huesca and Cartagena but now finds himself in the Belgian Pro League with Sint-Truiden.

Roman Bednar

Up next is forward Roman Bednar, with the now 40-year-old having a very brief spell in the East Midlands on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The former Czech Republic international recorded double-figures for goals on two occasions in the Championship during his career but could not find his finishing touch with the Foxes, featuring just five times before having his loan deal terminated.

Nowadays, Bednar still demonstrates his passion for the game by playing for an amateur team in his native land called TJ Sokol Cervene Janovice.

Kevin Ellison

At number four is Kevin Ellison, with the winger having a distinguished professional career across all four tiers of English football.

After making 755 appearances across 20 years, Ellison played just one of those games for Leicester after joining from Altrincham in 2001, before making a swift exit away to Stockport County.

The 44-year-old currently finds himself playing for City of Liverpool FC, who compete in the eighth tier of English football.

Marcus Bent

Following on is forward Marcus Bent, who spent a season with Leicester in the 2003/04 campaign on loan from Ipswich Town.

Bent ended up striking 10 times from 35 matches in the Premier League during his time at the club, which would contribute to his 214 total appearances in the top flight.

Today, you will find the 45-year-old representing Cornard United, who are members of the Eastern Counties League Division One North.

Keith Gillespie

Next is Keith Gillespie, who joined the Foxes following their promotion to the Premier League from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2003.

Gillespie made a combined 341 appearances in the top two divisions, with 48 of those coming in the East Midlands over two seasons.

Since that time, the Northern Ireland-born man is back home and playing for amateur outfit FC Mindwell.

Barry Hayles

Rounding off the list is former Leicester striker Barry Hayles, who moved to the King Power Stadium from Plymouth Argyle in 2008.

Across campaigns in the Championship and League One, Hayles managed just two goals in 30 games before joining Cheltenham Town on loan, and he would eventually make the move to the Robins a permanent deal soon after.

The 50-year-old is still going at non-league side Windsor, who play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North in Step 6 of the football pyramid.