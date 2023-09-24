Leeds United have fielded hundreds of players in their 104-year history, with varying degrees of success.

The Whites did enjoy some success in the Premier League, under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, and would finish ninth upon their returning season to the top-flight, after 16 years away.

However, they are now back in the Championship in 2023/24; and, looking back, many players have passed through the door for Leeds in the second tier in particular. Here, we take a look at six former Leeds players whose current club may surprise you.

Mirco Antenucci

Antenucci spent most of his time in Italy, having played for the likes of Spezia, Ascoli, SPAL, and Torino; but had a brief stint with Leeds when Massimo Cellino brought him to the club in 2014 from Ternana.He played for the club until 2016, when he joined SPAL.

The Italian scored 19 and assisted a further eight from 80 games for the Whites. The 39-year-old recently plays for SSC Bari in Italy's Serie B. He has played more games for them than any other club, contributing to 77 goals in 140 games. However, he re-joined SPAL again this summer, following the expiration of his deal at Bari.

Max Gradel

An integral part of the Leeds teams in League One and early on in the Championship, Gradel's pace was devastating and he combined that with a keen eye for goal. His directness and finishing provided all sorts of problems and headaches for opposing full-backs.

The 35-year-old eventually left West Yorkshire for France with Saint Étienne and Toulouse, but continues to play now, with Gaziantep FK in the Turkish Süper Lig, having also played for Sivasspor; but will always be remembered fondly at Leeds, having scored or assisted 38 goals in 84 games for the club.

Bradley Johnson

Johnson has re-joined Derby County as a player-coach for the U21s. Johnson played for the Rams from 2015-2019, making a total of 140 appearances for the club during that time.

The 36-year-old returns with a wealth of experience under his belt where his career took him to the likes of Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Leeds, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City, Derby, and Blackburn Rovers.

He played 140 times for the Whites, scoring 17 times, including a memorable FA Cup goal against Arsenal. Johnson's career began with the Gunners as a boy. He is fondly remembered at Leeds thanks to helping them gain promotion under Simon Grayson in League One.

Ross McCormack

McCormack had a fabulous career with Leeds, but no season was better than when he finished the 2013/14 campaign scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Leeds, and was second to Danny Ings as Championship Player of the Year. He was named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year and scooped all the Player of the Year awards for the club that season.

He collected 58 goals and 31 assists in 157 games for the club before moving to Fulham and Aston Villa. His career has taken him to Australia with Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners, but more recently the 37-year-old has ended up playing non-league football. Aldershot Town was his most recent club, until a move to Liversedge FC a football club based in Cleckheaton, Leeds, England this summer.

Pontus Jansson

Jansson was a fan favourite at Elland Road, making 120 appearances and scoring nine goals during his time with the club. He left for Brentford in 2019 after a falling out with Marcelo Bielsa and he would eventually gain promotion and become captain of the Bees.

However, this summer, the 32-year-old left London to rejoin the club where it all started for him. The Swede moved back to his native country to sign for Malmö FF. In 2014, he first left the club to move to Serie A side Torino, whom Leeds signed Jansson from in 2016.

Souleymane Doukara

Part of the infamous "sick note six" at Elland Road, Doukara is another with an interesting career since leaving West Yorkshire. His career prior to Leeds started in Italy before Leeds picked him up in 2014; however, since then has moved around in Turkey and Greece for the most part, as well as Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old played for Ankaraspor Kulübü, Antalyaspor, Al-Ettifaq FC, Giresunspor, Levadiakos, and Gençlerbirliği S.K. The Mauritanian international striker now plays for Turkish Cypriot side Mağusa Türk Gücü Spor Kulübü and signed for them this summer. He left Leeds in 2017 but has had seven clubs since then.