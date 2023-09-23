It's always interesting to look at where former players of your club end up later in their career.

With that in mind, below, we've identified six former Ipswich Town players, including former loanees, that are currently playing in places or at clubs that might surprise you.

Naturally, most of these players are in the latter stages of their career, with some random destinations among the players chosen.

With that said, here are six former Ipswich Town players that you may be surprised to hear are playing their football in some interesting places.

Brett Pitman

One former Ipswich Town player currently playing his football at an interesting level is former striker Brett Pitman.

These days, the now 36-year-old turns out for non-league side Shaftesbury.

Pitman has been playing his football in non-league for a couple of years now, and joined Shaftesbury from AFC Portchester.

We do not have any statistics for how Pitman is getting on so far this season, but given that he is one of the most prolific forwards in the EFL, he is bound to score plenty of goals.

During his time at Ipswich, Pitman netted 15 times and registered seven assists in 70 matches.

Frank Nouble

Another player you could be surprised to hear playing at a certain level, given his previous professional experience and age, is Frank Nouble.

Indeed, Nouble is just 31-years-old, yet is playing his football in the National League South with Yeovil Town - the sixth tier of English football.

During his time at Ipswich, Nouble made 60 club appearances, scoring five goals and registering five assists.

He has certainly had an interesting career and played for lots of clubs, although he did seem to settle somewhat at Colchester in recent years, before eventually departing.

It will certainly be interesting to see how many he can score in the sixth tier this season.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Central midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is yet another former Ipswich Town player that you may be surprised to hear is currently playing.

Currently 30-years-old, Tunnicliffe recently signed for Australian A-League club Adelaide United.

The 30-year-old is yet to appear for the club just yet, but that is because their season does not get underway until October.

Having only been on loan at Ipswich from Man Utd, Tunnicliffe only made 30 appearances for the Tractor Boys, but certainly went on to have an interesting career.

Now in his 30's, it seems that interesting journey is set to continue.

Conor Sammon

Another former Ipswich player playing in an interesting place at present is Irish forward Conor Sammon.

At 36-years-old, Sammon is definitely nearing the end of his career, and is currently playing in the third tier of Scotland for Alloa Athletic.

Sammon has been at the club since 2021, and interestingly, having racked up 97 appearances for the club, they are the side he has turned out most for in his career.

He has found the goal north of the border somewhat frequently, too. Last season, for example, Sammon scored 14 goals in League One and the Scottish Championship play-offs, but unfortunately, his side did not go on to win promotion.

During his time at Ipswich, Sammon made 20 appearances, scoring just a single goal on loan from Derby.

Troy Parrott

Another former Ipswich Town loanee that you might be surprised to hear are playing their football overseas is young striker Troy Parrott.

Parrott spent a brief period on loan at Portman Road during the 2021/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.

After a loan in the Championship with Preston North End last season, it appears Tottenham were thinking outside the box upon deciding his next destination this summer.

Indeed, Parrott was sent out on loan to and now plays for Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam-based club narrowly avoided being dragged into the relegation play-offs last season, finishing 15th.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Parrott gets on.

Kevin Bru

Last but not least, we thought we'd end this list on a very random one indeed.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder, born in Paris and a citizen of Mauritius, currently plays his football in the top tier of Icelandic football.

The 34-year-old plays for side IBV, but only joined the team very recently.

Of course, Bru spent four years at Ipswich Town between 2014 and 2018, going on to make 103 appearances for the club.