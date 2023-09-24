Highlights Huddersfield Town saw several players leave in the summer transfer window, including Etienne Camara who joined Udinese for £2 million.

The summer transfer window saw a number of Huddersfield Town players make moves away from the John Smith's Stadium.

Their most expensive departure saw young French talent, Etienne Camara move to Italian side, Udinese in a deal worth a reported £2 million plus add-ons.

Elsewhere, the Terriers lost Ryan Schofield, Duane Holmes, Will Boyle and Romoney Crichlow to fellow EFL clubs.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Etienne Camara Udinese Permanent (fee involved) Tomas Vaclik New England Permanent Ryan Schofield Portsmouth Permanent Matty Daly Harrogate Town Permanent Romoney Crichlow Peterborough United Permanent Danny Grant Bohemians Permanent Duane Holmes Preston North End Permanent Will Boyle Wrexham AFC Permanent Nicholas Bilokapic Peterborough United Permanent Scott High Ross County Loan Jordan Rhodes Blackpool Loan Connor Mahoney Gillingham FC Loan Kieran Phillips Shrewsbury Town Loan Tyreece Simpson Northampton Town Loan Aaron Rowe Crewe Alexandra Loan Brodie Spencer Motherwell Loan Rolando Aarons Without Club Permanent Florian Kamberi Without Club Permanent

A number of exports in recent years have involved players who have subsequently made moves that would surprise the Town faithful. We have listed six in this article:

Peter Clarke

Peter Clarke is the oldest player in this list by some distance. The central defender played for Huddersfield over 200 times throughout his five-year stay in Yorkshire.

Upon leaving in 2014, Clarke made a gradual descent down the EFL, and now plies his trade in non-league. At 41-years-old, Clarke lines up in the sixth tier with Warrington Town. He has played eight times so far this season and is still managing to cope with football's physical demands.

Alex Smithies

Alex Smithies is eight-years younger than this list previous entry, however, is still seemingly past his peak. The goalkeeper's career started with the Terriers in 2008, and he stayed until the summer of 2015, after featuring in over 250 outings.

He went on to play more than one hundred matches at both QPR and Cardiff respectively before earning a shock move to the Premier League last summer.

Leicester City acquired Smithies so that he could sit behind numerous names in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium. He is yet to play for the Foxes, and has failed to even make the bench this term.

Christopher Schindler

Former Huddersfield captain, Christopher Schindler wrote his name into Terriers folklore back in 2017, and is revered by supporters because of it. He netted the decisive penalty in their 2017 Championship playoff final against Reading.

Nowadays, he resides in Germany, and has played for second tier side, Nuremberg since 2021.

Elias Kachunga

Elias Kachunga ended his time in blue and white three-years ago, and has remained in England ever since.

The former DR Congo international has recently found a new club, signing for League One outfit, Cambridge United during the most recent transfer window. The 31-year-old has appeared mainly from the bench, but contributed to the U's successful start by netting once.

Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield is another to have explored options outside of England. He spent five-years at Burnley before joining Rangers for a further five. This summer, however, he sought pastures new and moved to the USA to play for Charlotte.

Huddersfield was the Canadian midfielder's second club after coming through at Falkirk. Overall, he played 119 times, and managed to score nine.

Adam Clayton

Finally, we have Adam Clayton, who is another whose age has made him need to drop down the divisions. After spells with Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City, as well as Huddersfield of course, the 34-year-old completed a move to non-league side Rochdale.

He has played significant minutes so far this season, but the end of his career is probably approaching quickly.