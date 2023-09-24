It has been a disappointing start to the Championship season for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues missed out on promotion last season as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May and they were expected to challenge at the top of the division again this time around, but it has been a slow start to the new campaign.

Coventry lost star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer and while manager Mark Robins brought in 12 new additions, the new arrivals have struggled to make an impact in the early weeks of the season.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Plenty of players have come and gone from the Coventry Building Society Arena over the years, and some of those who have departed have made some unexpected moves over the course of their career.

Sky Blues fans may be surprised to learn where these six former stars are playing now...

1 Ruben Lameiras

Lameiras came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, but after failing to make the step up to the first team, he made the move to Coventry in July 2015.

The midfielder scored seven goals and provided six assists in 69 appearances for the Sky Blues, but he departed for Plymouth Argyle after the club's relegation to League Two in 2017.

Lameiras again suffered relegation to the fourth tier with the Pilgrims in 2019, but despite his side's struggles, he enjoyed an excellent second season at Home Park on an individual level, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists, winning the club's Player of the Season award.

The 28-year-old's form earned him a move back to his native Portugal with Famalicão in August 2019 before he joined Vitória SC in January 2021, with a €50 million release clause being inserted into his contract.

Lameiras left Vitoria this summer and made the move to fellow Primeira Liga side Chaves.

2 Gael Bigirimana

Bigirimana progressed through the Coventry academy, establishing himself as a regular in the team during the 2011-12 season and winning the Championship Apprentice of the Year award.

The midfielder joined Newcastle United in July 2012 following the Sky Blues' relegation to League One, but his game time was limited at St James' Park and he returned to Coventry on loan in November 2015 before making the move permanent in August 2016.

Bigirimana could not prevent the club's relegation to League Two in 2017, but he did score in the 2-1 win over Oxford United in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

The 29-year-old has represented a host of clubs since his departure from the CBS Arena, including Motherwell, Hibernian, Solihull Moors, Glentoran and Young Africans and he currently plies his trade for Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts.

3 Bright Enobakhare

Enobakhare spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Coventry from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring six goals in 18 appearances.

He re-joined the Sky Blues on a permanent basis in July 2021, but his contract was cancelled by mutual consent four months later having made just one appearance in the EFL Cup.

The striker went on to have brief spells with Hapoel Jerusalem and Rukh Livi, and he currently plays for Qatari outfit Al Bidda.

4 Roy O'Donovan

O'Donovan spent time in the Coventry academy and was released by the club in 2004, but he returned in June 2010 when he made the move from Sunderland.

It was a hugely frustrating spell for the striker in the Midlands and he scored just one goal in 24 appearances for the Sky Blues, spending time out on loan with Hibernian in 2012.

O'Donovan's contract was terminated in January 2013 and he has since played for numerous clubs, including Northampton Town, DPMM FC, Mitra Kukar, Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar.

The 38-year-old joined Australian side Sydney Olympic in October 2021 and in addition to his playing duties, he also acts as the club's assistant coach.

5 Gary Deegan

Midfielder Deegan joined Coventry from Bohemians in January 2010, but his time at the CBS Arena was disrupted by injury and he made just 43 appearances for the club.

Deegan departed for Hibernian in August 2012 and he has gone on to have spells with Northampton Town, Southend United, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Shelbourne.

The 35-year-old made the move to Drogheda United in December 2020 and he was named captain of the Irish outfit last year.

6 Marc McNulty

McNulty enjoyed a prolific spell with Coventry after arriving from Sheffield United in May 2017, scoring 28 goals in 52 appearances to help the Sky Blues to promotion to League One in his first season at the club.

The striker's form earned him a move to Championship side Reading, but he struggled for game time with the Royals and was loaned out to Hibernian, Sunderland and Dundee United during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

McNulty made the move to Orange County SC in January and he will be hoping to reignite his career in the United States.