Highlights Dean Holden's departure as manager of Charlton Athletic has been followed by the appointment of Michael Appleton, who aims to improve the team's performance and push for promotion in League One.

Former Charlton players such as Francis Coquelin, Alex Song, Scott Carson, Jonjo Shelvey, Milos Veljkovic, and Carl Jenkinson have taken various unexpected career paths in clubs such as Villarreal, Arta/Solar7, Manchester City, Caykur Rizespor, Werder Bremen, and Newcastle Jets.

Despite facing challenges and falling down the pecking order at their respective clubs, these former Charlton players have continued to be part of their teams and contribute to their squads.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to be more competitive in the League One this year after finishing 10th in the previous campaign.

Dean Holden received plaudits for turning around a difficult start to the last term, but it wasn’t enough to bring the team into play-off contention.

Holden has since departed the Valley, being replaced as manager by Michael Appleton.

A difficult start to this season saw the Addicks falling behind their promotion rivals.

Appleton will now be aiming to bring the team closer to the top six places, with the London club aiming for promotion from the third tier this year.

Here we look at some of the club’s former players, and where they have unexpectedly ended up following their Charlton exits…

Francis Coquelin - Villarreal

Coquelin signed for Charlton as part of a loan agreement with Arsenal in 2014.

The midfielder featured five times for the Addicks during his time with the London club, before returning to Arsenal.

The now 32-year-old spent a further four years at the Emirates before departing Arsenal for Spanish side Valencia.

Coquelin went on to sign for Villarreal in 2020, helping them win the 2021 Europa League.

He has fallen down the pecking order at La Liga side, but remains a part of their first team squad.

Alex Song - Arta/Solar7

Song is another player who arrived at the Valley as an Arsenal loanee, signing for the club in 2007.

The midfielder played 12 times for the Addicks before returning to Arsene Wenger’s side.

Song went on to sign for Barcelona in 2012, where he spent four years.

The now 36-year-old currently plies his trade in Djibouti with Arta-based Arta/Solar7, who he joined in 2020.

Scott Carson - Manchester City

Carson signed for Charlton as part of a season-long loan move from Liverpool in 2006.

The Addicks suffered relegation to the Championship during his year at the Valley, finishing bottom of the Premier League table.

The goalkeeper has played for numerous clubs since leaving Charlton, including West Brom, Bursaspor, Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

The 38-year-old is currently part of Pep Guardiola’s side, albeit as a third-choice between the sticks.

Jonjo Shelvey - Caykur Rizespor

Shelvey made his breakthrough into senior football with Charlton in 2008, becoming an important part of the first team until he signed for Liverpool in 2010.

The midfielder went on to play for the likes of Blackpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor, as part of a loan agreement with Forest.

Milos Veljkovic - Werder Bremen

The 27-year-old joined Charlton as part of a loan agreement with Tottenham in 2015.

The Serbian played just a few times for the Addicks before returning to his parent club.

From there, he made just two appearances for Spurs before signing for Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

Carl Jenkinson - Newcastle United Jets

Jenkinson is another former academy product at Charlton, breaking into the first team squad in 2010.

The defender signed for Arsenal in 2011, going on to make 41 appearances for the Gunners.

Jenkinson enjoyed loan spells with West Ham and Birmingham City before signing for Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis in 2019.

In 2022, the 31-year-old joined A-League side Newcastle Jets.