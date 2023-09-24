Cardiff City had a busy summer of transfer window activity in preparation for the current Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds saw a number of players come and go over the course of the window as they looked to build a team capable of competing further up the table.

A lot of players have departed the Cardiff City Stadium over the years.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Max Watters Barnsley Permanent (fee involved) Mark Harris Oxford United Permanent Gavin Whyte Portsmouth Permanent Dillon Phillips Rotherham United Permanent Tom Sang Port Vale Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Sheyi Ojo KV Kortrijk Loan Isaak Davies KV Kortrijk Loan Joel Bagan Zulte Waregem Loan Ollie Denham Dundee United Loan Eli King Morecambe Loan Jack Simpson Without Club Permanent Connor Wickham Without Club Permanent

Here we take a look at six that you won’t believe where they have ended up…

Aron Gunnarsson - Al-Arabi SC

Gunnarsson signed for Cardiff in the summer of 2011, with the club competing in the Championship.

The Iceland international played a key role in the team earning promotion to the Premier League in 2013 under Malkay Mackay.

The midfielder spent eight years with the Welsh outfit, having arrived from Coventry City, before departing in 2019.

The 34-year-old signed for Qatari outfit A-Arabi SC, where he still plies his trade four years later.

Junior Hoilett - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Hoilett was an exciting arrival at Cardiff in October 2016, signing for the club as a free agent after he departed QPR.

The winger had fallen well down the pecking order of the London side, leaving his career at a bit of a crossroads.

However, he proved an important player for Cardiff, helping Neil Warnock’s side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The Canadian departed Cardiff for Reading in 2021, and went on to sign for the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2023 to make his return to his native country.

Leandro Bacuna - Groningen

Bacuna signed for Cardiff in 2019, arriving from Reading after two years with the Royals.

The now 32-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Welsh club during his three years in Cardiff.

Bacuna eventually departed Cardiff in 2022, going on to sign for Watford.

But his time at Vicarage Road was short-lived, with the versatile player ending up with Dutch side Groningen.

Alex Smithies - Leicester City

Smithies was a key figure for Cardiff during his four years at the club, making around 100 appearances for the club through this period.

The goalkeeper’s time in Wales came to an end in 2022 as he walked away from the club at the end of his contract.

Smithies made a surprising move to Leicester City that summer, signing for the Foxes as they required a new shot-stopper after Kasper Schmeichel’s exit.

The 33-year-old has yet to feature for the side, with Leicester suffering relegation to the Premier League earlier this year.

Tom Heaton - Manchester United

Heaton joined the club on loan from Manchester United, signing for the 2008-09 campaign.

The shot-stopper featured 21 times for the Bluebirds before returning to his parent club.

Heaton went on to re-sign for Cardiff in 2010, spending a further two years with the team before departing for Bristol City in 2012.

The goalkeeper played for Burnley and Aston Villa before making a return to Old Trafford for the final few years of his career.

Adam Matthews - Omonoia Nicosia

Matthews began his senior career at Cardiff, breaking into the first team squad in 2009.

He made 40 appearances for the club before signing for Celtic in 2011.

Matthew played for the likes of Sunderland, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic before leaving English football behind in 2022.

The full back signed for Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, where he featured in the Europa League last season.