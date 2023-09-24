Highlights Bristol Rovers had a respectable 2022/23 campaign and managed to stay afloat in the competitive League One, which is an achievement.

Bristol Rovers will be hoping to make progress again this season following a respectable 2022/23 campaign.

Managing to win promotion from League Two in a remarkable fashion at the end of 2021/22, they did well enough to keep themselves afloat in the third tier and that alone has to be seen as a good achievement.

Joey Barton's side haven't done that poorly this season either, but they can't afford to take anything for granted because League One is a very competitive one.

They may have been able to lose the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday since the end of last term, with all three teams proving to be dominant, but it will still be a tough task for Rovers to make real progress this term.

Focusing more on the past though, we take a look at where the following six ex-Rovers players currently ply their trade. It may come as a surprise where they are playing now.

Chris Lines - Bath City

During the 2021/22 campaign, Lines was plying his trade for then-League Two side Stevenage and registered a respectable 31 league appearances during that term.

With this in mind and the player managing to record three goals and two assists, it may come as a surprise that he opted to take two steps down the English football pyramid to play for Bath City who are in the National League South division.

He is 37, in fairness, but it may come as a surprise to some that he has been plying his trade in non-league for more than a year now. Fair play to him for being able to make 36 league appearances last season.

Ellis Harrison - MK Dons

It's a bit of a surprise that Harrison is currently plying his trade in the fourth tier because he has proved that he can be a useful goalscoring asset in the league above.

Doing well in the third tier at Rovers, he didn't enjoy the best time at Ipswich Town and Portsmouth but his goalscoring rate for Fleetwood Town and Port Vale since has to be commended, scoring 11 goals in 33 league appearances for the latter last term.

He will be disappointed not to be competing at a higher level considering he's 29 now and is probably in the peak years of his career.

Matty Taylor - Forest Green Rovers

He may be 33 now, but he scored 20 league goals during the 2021/22 campaign and was a prolific scorer for Oxford United for a few seasons.

The fact Taylor is now in the fourth tier is a real shame because of his goalscoring record a couple of seasons ago and it will be interesting to see if he can be just as much of an asset for Forest Green this term following their relegation.

Ed Upson - Bury Town

Having previously represented England at a youth international level, shone for Yeovil Town as they rose to the Championship and also played for the likes of Millwall, MK Dons and Rovers, plying his trade for the latter until 2021, the fact he's currently in non-league is a bit of a shame.

Dropping down to non-league football last year with Stowmarket Town, he joined Bury Town in the summer.

Tony Craig - Dorking Wanderers

At 38, Craig has done exceptionally well to keep playing considering it would have been easy for him to retire quite a while back.

Still having an appetite to play the game though, he is competing in the National League with Dorking and they will be looking to improve on last season's league finish of 16th.

Tyler Smith - Bradford City

Smith only spent time on loan at Rovers but because he played for the club, he can be included in this list!

The forward wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet during his time at Hull City - but he previously did well in the third tier for Swindon and did manage to get some valuable second-tier experience under his belt during his time at the MKM Stadium.

This is why it's a bit of a surprise that he has dropped down to the fourth tier with Bradford.