Bolton Wanderers have been performing well under Ian Evatt and are aiming for promotion this season.

Several former Bolton players, including Mark Beevers and Adam Le Fondre, are now playing for clubs in different countries and leagues.

Despite their time at Bolton, players like Marcos Alonso and Rodrigo have gone on to have successful careers at clubs like Barcelona and Leeds United.

After a tough period, the past few years have been much better for Bolton Wanderers, as they continue their rise under Ian Evatt.

The aim this season is certainly going to be promotion, and the boss will feel that he has the squad capable of making this a memorable campaign.

Of course, returning to the Championship would be nothing new for the Trotters, as they have been up and down the divisions in their recent history.

With that in mind, many have worn the Bolton shirt, and you may be surprised where these SIX former players are plying their trade…

6 Mark Beevers

The centre-back made over 100 appearances for the club, which included starring as they won promotion to the Championship in 2017, and he was a regular for a few years in the second tier.

Beevers left for Peterborough, but he then made the switch to Australia in June 2022, signing for Perth Glory, and the giant defender remains with the A-League outfit, who are starting their season in the coming weeks.

5 Marcos Alonso

The Spaniard is a name that most football fans will know, as he has shone for Chelsea in the past, as well as representing the Spanish national team.

But, Bolton fans will remember that he had a few years with the club after joining from Real Madrid, with the majority of his appearances coming in the Championship. Even though he was a good player, you can’t imagine many envisaged he would go on to have the career he has had, with Alonso currently with Barcelona.

4 Chung-yong Lee

Bolton brought the midfielder to the club from FC Seoul, and it turned out to be a fantastic bit of business, as he made almost 200 appearances, which came in the top two divisions.

Lee left for Crystal Palace, and he had a spell with Bochum, before returning to South Korea, with the 35-year-old currently with champions Ulsan Hyundai.

3 Rodrigo

Another arrival that generated excitement at the time, Rodrigo arrived on loan from Benfica in the 2010/11 season, but he struggled to make his mark on the team that he would’ve wanted, although he was young.

Since then, Rodrigo has had a good career, and most fans in England will know him from his time at Leeds United. But, following their relegation to the Championship this summer, the Spanish international made the switch to Qatar to sign for Al-Rayyan.

2 Adam Le Fondre

The striker spent a year at Bolton when they were in the Championship, and they are one of many clubs the player has been at over the years, which ranges from Mumbai City to Rochdale.

Now 36, Le Fondre is back in the UK, after signing for Hibernian this summer, and he has scored a few goals for the Edinburgh outfit in the early part of the campaign.

1 Joe Mason

The forward had two loan spells with Bolton in his career back-to-back, and he was very impressive when he was out on the pitch for the Trotters, which would eventually get him a transfer to Wolves.

However, his career hasn’t played out as many would’ve expected, with Mason, who is 32-years-old, currently playing for Cavalry FC, who are in the Canadian top-flight.