Highlights Steven Nzonzi, once a notable player for Blackburn Rovers and part of the French World Cup squad, is now playing for Konyaspor in the Turkish top-flight.

Marcus Antonsson, who helped Blackburn win promotion in 2018, has moved to Australia to play for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Morten Gamst Pedersen, a beloved player during his time at Blackburn, is still playing professional football at the age of 42 for Ranheim in Norway.

Over the years, there have been a wide variety of players to have represented Blackburn Rovers.

Many of those managed to make a name for themselves during their time at Ewood Park, which may have allowed them to go on and ensure they are now playing for some high profile clubs across the footballing world.

However, there are others who have arguably taken some more interesting career paths since they left Rovers, to find themselves now playing in some of the less well covered parts of the football world.

It is those players who currently fall into the latter category, that we are focusing on with this piece today.

Here, we've taken a look at six former Blackburn Rovers players, whose current club and career situation, may be something of a surprise to you now.

So why not take a look at our selections here, and see how many of these you already knew about, or were surprised to see when they were first announced.

Steven Nzonzi

Nzonzi did enjoy some success following his departure from Blackburn in the wake of the club's relegation in 2012, after which he initially joined Stoke City.

The midfielder later went on to play for some big name clubs such as Sevilla - where he won the Europa League - Roma and Galatasaray, as well as being part of the France squad that lifted the World Cup back in 2018.

His career has since taken something of a different turn, after it was announced back in August that the 34-year-old has now joined Konyaspor, who last season finished eighth in the Turkish top-flight, on a one-year deal.

Marcus Antonsson

Antonsson had one season with Blackburn, when he scored some important goals to help the club win promotion from League One to the Championship while on loan from Leeds during the 2017/18 season.

However, the Swedish attacker was unable to use that success with Rovers, as a springboard for his career within the English game.

Instead, the 32-year-old, who left Leeds immediately after his Blackburn loan ended, has now moved to Australia, joining A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers on a two-year deal earlier this summer.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

In the case of Pedersen, the surprise arguably comes most from the fact that he is still playing senior football, at the age he now is.

The iconic winger made almost 350 appearances for Rovers during a nine-year spell at Ewood Park between 2004 and 2013, becoming one of the club's most popular players of the current era.

Even though he is now 42-years-old, Pedersen is still going strong with his senior career, where he is now playing for Ranheim, who currently sit seventh in the second-tier of the football pyramid of his home country of Norway.

Roque Santa Cruz

Again, when it comes to Santa Cruz, the surprise arguably comes as much from the fact that he is still playing at his age, as much as anything else.

While he may not have been a Blackburn for as long as some others, his impact during his prolific debut season in the Premier League after moving to Ewood Park from Bayern Munich will be remembered by many for years to come.

He too is now 42-years-old, but the striker is showing no signs of easing up either in his home country of Paraguay, where he is still playing top-flight football for Club Libertad Ascunsion.

Paul Downing

Downing joined Blackburn in the summer of 2017, and impressed enough during the club's League One promotion push to be signed on a permanent deal by January 2018.

However, the centre back then struggled to establish himself for Rovers in the Championship despite performing reliably when called upon, and he was released in the summer of 2019, after a loan spell with Doncaster.

While subsequent spells in the Football League with Portsmouth and Rochdale did not exactly go to plan, the ability he showed with Blackburn, means it does still feel surprising to see that earlier this summer, the 31-year-old dropped all the way down to National League North level to find a club, joining Hereford FC.

Tommie Hoban

Hoban spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Blackburn from Watford, where he did manage to impress with some of his performances, despite Rovers being relegated from the Championship that season.

However, as with much of his career, the centre back's time at Ewood Park was blighted by injury, something which had forced him to retire in August 2021 at the age of 27, just a few weeks after he had joined Crewe Alexandra.

It may therefore, have gone somewhat under the radar that Hoban has returned to football earlier this season, when he signed for Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch FC, in the seventh-tier of English football.