Barnsley FC have had a number of great players and moments across the club's 136-year history.

At present, The Tykes find themselves in the infancy of their second successive campaign in the third tier, but are looking to go one better under new boss Neil Collins, who joined from Florida based Tampa Bay Rowdies in June, replacing now Swansea boss Michael Duff.

Barnsley had an initial slow start to the campaign despite blowing Port Vale away 7-0 on the opening day of the campaign, but form had picked up in recent weeks prior to their narrow 3-2 defeat to league leaders Portsmouth at Oakwell on September 19th.

At present, the club sit in the final play-off place, with 13 points from the first 8 matches. However, FLW have decided to turn the clock back and look at where six ex-Barnsley players are currently plying their trade.

Jacob Butterfield

The midfielder began his senior career with Barnsley, making his senior debut in October 2007 after joining the club's academy from Manchester United.

He would score his first goal for the club in August 2009, scoring the equaliser in a 2-2 draw against rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and two seasons later would be called up to the England Under-21's setup after a fine string of performances.

After 8 goals in 89 appearances, Butterfield would move to Norwich City in 2012. After notable spells for the likes of Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Derby, he now features for National League North Scunthorpe - joining the Iron after their drop into non-league last season.

Mike-Steven Bahre

The German midfielder initially joined Barnsley on loan from Hannover 96 in 2018 and was a regular figure in the club's promotion-winning campaign before making the move permanent as they began life in the Championship.

Bahre would feature 26 times in the second tier as the club miraculously escaped relegation on the final day with a dramatic win over Brentford.

Since departing South Yorkshire, he has featured for SV Meppen and now plays for Austrian Bundesliga outfit Rheindorf Altach.

Tomasz Cywka

The Polish defensive midfielder enjoyed two seasons as a regular in the Tykes side between 2012 and 2014 after previous spells with Reading and Derby County.

Cywka would feature 66 times in all competitions for Barnsley, scoring nine times - most notably a 40-yard free kick against Nottingham Forest.

The now 35-year-old currently plies his trade for Lech Poznan II, where he has been since 2022.

Adam Hammill

Hammill is remembered as a cult hero by the Oakwell faithful, having spent two separate spells in South Yorkshire, amassing 201 appearances.

The winger's most notable contributions in a red shirt came in the 2015/16 season, where he scored the winning goal in Barnsley's 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the EFL Trophy Final, as well as two goals in the club's play-off campaign, scoring against Walsall in the semi-finals before a superb curling effort in the final vs Millwall.

Hammill is now back on his native Merseyside, currently playing for Maghull FC.

Mason Holgate

Having come through the Barnsley youth setup, Holgate played just one season of senior football for the club in 2014/15, and despite only making 20 appearances was named as Young Player of the Year, before moving to Everton.

In the defender's time at Goodison Park, he has been utilised as a squad player, and currently isn't part of Sean Dyche's plans, and as a result is on loan at Southampton, where he hasn't enjoyed the best of starts, with his debut coming in the 5-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Chris O'Grady

Last on this list is journeyman striker Chris O'Grady, who enjoyed a successful spell at Oakwell in terms of his own statistics, despite the club's eventual relegation in 2014.

O'Grady joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2013 and scored 6 goals in 16, which was vital in the Tykes' attempt to stave off relegation. However, the following season, he would improve his tally, hitting a further 15 goals in 40 games, but Barnsley were relegated to League One and the striker would join Brighton.

At the age of 37, O'Grady now plays for Grantham Town.