During the recent summer transfer window, Stoke City let go of a number of key players.

There were 12 assets who departed the Bet365 Stadium, with the most notable being Jacob Brown, who left for Premier League new boys, Luton Town. He joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee which is believed to be a 'significant profit on the £2m paid' in 2020.

Left-back Josh Tymon was another to leave. He joined fellow Championship outfit, Swansea City, who have started the season poorly under new manager, Michael Duff. Elsewhere, Nick Powell, Connor Taylor and Sam Clucas all sought pastures new.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Jacob Brown Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Josh Tymon Swansea City Permanent (fee involved) Connor Taylor Bristol Rovers Permanent (fee involved) Nick Powell Stockport County Permanent Morgan Fox QPR Permanent Tashan Oakley-Boothe Blackpool Permanent Demeaco Duhaney Istanbulspor Permanent Aden Flint Mansfield Town Permanent Tom Edwards Huddersfield Town Loan Peter Etebo Without Club Permanent Sam Clucas Without Club Permanent Phil Jagielka Without Club Permanent

A number of exports in recent years have involved players who have subsequently made moves that would surprise the Potters' faithful. We have listed six in this article:

Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic left a fantastic legacy in the Potteries, after being Stoke's number one for five years, during their Premier League days. The former Bosnia international played 172 times and even managed to bag a goal. It came just 12 seconds into a bout against Southampton in 2013.

He has recently signed for second tier side QPR, where he is their first choice at 36-years-old.

Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic featured 145 times for City, and netted 26. He was a livewire in red and white, but split the fanbase when he opted for a move to West Ham United in 2017.

In August, the Austrian moved on loan from Bologna to last season's Champions League finalists, Inter Milan.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Another immense talent that played his best football under Mark Hughes is dynamic Swiss winger, Xherdan Shaqiri.

He moved to Liverpool following Stoke's Premier League relegation in 2018, before Lyon came calling three years later. A move to Chicago Fire in February of last year saw Shaqiri take his trade to the MLS, where he has scored 12 in 58 outings.

Marc Muniesa

Arguably the most popular of the bunch amongst Potters supporters, Marc Muniesa currently plays in Denmark, with top division side, Lyngby.

He joined Stoke from Barcelona, and played 67 times before moving back to Spain when Girona came calling in 2017.

Saido Berahino

£12 million was spent to secure the services of Saido Berahino in 2017. He went two years without scoring a goal, and was banished to the U23s when Paul Lambert took charge. After 913 goalless days, he finally managed to find the back of the net in a Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

The Burundi-born forward's contract was curtailed in 2019, and he currently plies his trade in Cyprus, with AEL Limassol. They are the latest in a long list of clubs where Berahino has struggled to find form.

Benik Afobe

Like Berahino, Benik Afobe was a big-money forward who did not hit the standards required in red and white.

He was initially signed by Gary Rowett before the club's first season back in the Championship, and subsequently followed the former Derby manager to Millwall. Afobe now plays his football further afield, with Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates.