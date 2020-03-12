Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You love to see it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with early team news v Nottingham Forest

25 seconds ago

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly when they return to action this weekend in the Championship. 

The Owls have only won once in their last 12 games in all competitions this term, which has seen Garry Monk’s side drop to 15th in the second-tier standings.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest, the Owls boss issued a positive injury update with a number of key players set to return to the matchday squad.

“There is only Kieran Lee in the treatment room this week, but everyone else can be involved. It’s good to have Adam Reach, Massimo and Moses available.”

If Wednesday are to be defeated by the Reds, then it would only increase the pressure on Monk.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this promising injury update ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest this weekend though.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

