‘You love to see it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with early team news v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly when they return to action this weekend in the Championship.

The Owls have only won once in their last 12 games in all competitions this term, which has seen Garry Monk’s side drop to 15th in the second-tier standings.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest, the Owls boss issued a positive injury update with a number of key players set to return to the matchday squad.

“There is only Kieran Lee in the treatment room this week, but everyone else can be involved. It’s good to have Adam Reach, Massimo and Moses available.”

If Wednesday are to be defeated by the Reds, then it would only increase the pressure on Monk.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this promising injury update ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest this weekend though.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Great news, so Westwood and Hutch are fit 🤔 — 1867Lee (@1867Lee) March 12, 2020

Needed massimo for sooooo long in the engine room — Edward Richard (@EdwardM47420532) March 12, 2020

You love to see it — Biggy (@swfcBW) March 12, 2020

reach ready to save our season — Kyle | #MonkIn (@swfcKyIe) March 12, 2020

The boys are back in town — Logan (@TheOriginalBinj) March 12, 2020

Limbs — tom (@swfcamtom) March 12, 2020

Says the man who publicly said he wanted to sell Moses in the last window 🧐 — 🦉 (@Patchswfc) March 12, 2020

Which clubs did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign Alessio Da Cruz on loan from? Spezia Brescia Parma Fiorentina