‘You look made for it’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to midfielder’s display in the FA Cup

Middlesbrough progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday afternoon, with Boro surviving a late fightback from their League Two opposition, Mansfield Town. 

Goals inside the first 15 minutes from Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce fired the visitors into a comfortable two-goal lead at Field Mill.

Chris Wilder opted to name a side that included integral first-team players, like Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and Joe Lumley, but balanced things off by adding the likes of Boyd-Munce, Williams Kokolo and Joe Gibson to the starting XI.

 

Proving to be a real threat on his debut, and netting his first goal for the club, Boyd-Munce enjoyed an excellent hour of football.

The 21-year-old, who swapped Birmingham City for Teesside just a day earlier, earned himself a first opportunity in the first-team set up yesterday, which came a lot quicker than most would have expected.

The young midfielder will be striving for a starting place as the season progresses, in what is a strong Championship squad already.

Boro are expected to complete more transfer business as the month goes on, but Boyd-Munce will have certainly given Wilder some food for thought.

Here, we take look at how Middlesbrough fans have reacted to the midfielder’s performance yesterday afternoon…


