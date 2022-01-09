‘You look made for it’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to midfielder’s display in the FA Cup

Middlesbrough progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday afternoon, with Boro surviving a late fightback from their League Two opposition, Mansfield Town.

Goals inside the first 15 minutes from Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce fired the visitors into a comfortable two-goal lead at Field Mill.

Chris Wilder opted to name a side that included integral first-team players, like Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and Joe Lumley, but balanced things off by adding the likes of Boyd-Munce, Williams Kokolo and Joe Gibson to the starting XI.

Proving to be a real threat on his debut, and netting his first goal for the club, Boyd-Munce enjoyed an excellent hour of football.

The 21-year-old, who swapped Birmingham City for Teesside just a day earlier, earned himself a first opportunity in the first-team set up yesterday, which came a lot quicker than most would have expected.

The young midfielder will be striving for a starting place as the season progresses, in what is a strong Championship squad already.

Boro are expected to complete more transfer business as the month goes on, but Boyd-Munce will have certainly given Wilder some food for thought.

Here, we take look at how Middlesbrough fans have reacted to the midfielder’s performance yesterday afternoon…

Well done lad just give it all you have and we’ll always have your back. #UTB! — willow (@nmw1964) January 8, 2022

Brilliant mate, you took that goal fantastically. Continue doing that and is fans will love ya. Welcome to The Boro #UTB — 💙Andrew Peel 💙 The NHS (@peelmeister) January 8, 2022

You're a breath of fresh air mate…reminds me of the old Irish lads…Curtis,Allan Moore..Kav 👍 — tom allison (@tommyal70) January 8, 2022

Great start. The famous Middlesbrough number 50 shirt can weigh heavily on some players but you look made for it. — Matthew Hartness (@MatthewHartnes1) January 8, 2022

Well done fella, one of many in a boro shirt I presume 👏👏 UTB — Drew Stevo (@andrewstevo39) January 8, 2022

Brilliant stuff @boyd_munce 👏🏻👏🏻, good to have you here and keep up the great work. #UTB — Mark Motley (@motleysfool) January 8, 2022

Brilliant. Here’s to many more 💪 — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) January 8, 2022

Great start, Caolan! Only going to get better. #UTB — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) January 8, 2022