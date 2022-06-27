“You look at the success” – Carlton Palmer provides thoughts regarding QPR’s recent managerial appointment

Michael Beale will be hoping that he can succeed in the hot seat at QPR, with the former Aston Villa coach preparing for life in the Championship.

Making a couple of eye-catching signings already, it is set to be an important season for the R’s, with expectations set to remain high.

Working within the youth set up at Chelsea and Liverpool, seeing success with both of the country’s elite, Beale emerged as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at both Rangers and Aston Villa, before being tasked with the job at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Sharing his thoughts on Beale as R’s boss, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “We’ll have to see how it goes.

“It’s completely different when you become a number one, you know, the pressure’s on him to get the results.

“He comes highly recommended, his resume as a first-team coach and assistant has been outstanding. You look at the success they got up at Rangers together and then what he’s done at Aston Villa, so we’ll have to see how we fares at QPR.”

The verdict

It is certainly going to be very interesting to see how Beale progresses as manager of QPR, especially with the expectation levels likely to be high.

Possessing a strong squad, and making a couple of excellent early additions, the R’s certainly have the potential to compete at the top end of the division.

Gaining a lot of plaudits for the work he did at both Rangers and Villa, it remains to be seen if he can translate his personal success when he is the main man.

Beale’s appointment at QPR does represent somewhat of a risk, however, it is a risk that could generate worthy rewards for the London outfit.