‘You know you can count on him to make a real impact’ – West Brom battling Birmingham for transfer target: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Watford striker Troy Deeney, according to the Express & Star.

Birmingham City have been heavily linked with the 33-year-old but it is understood Albion are also in the race for Deeney.

But would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

Adam Jones

Like Jordan Hugill, Troy Deeney would be a signing that has a wealth of Championship experience he can utilise to his advantage, despite spending the majority of his past few years competing in the Premier League.

Neither Hugill nor Deeney seem like signings for the long-term though – and this is the only problem some West Brom fans would have with this potential deal. Well, that and the fact he’s a Birmingham City supporter.

Signing Daryl Dike permanently would have been that long-term signing up top many fans would have craved during this window, although it seems like officials at The Hawthorns are reluctant to spend much money even after the sale of Matheus Pereira.

In the long-term, these pragmatic moves could pay dividends financially for the Baggies and with Deeney at your disposal, you know you can count on him to make a real impact.

His 10 goal contributions in 19 Championship games is just the tip of the iceberg, he’s been consistent throughout his career.

He will need to ensure he continues to maintain his fitness to keep pressing in Valerien Ismael’s system, but he definitely has the physicality to be a success and he would do well at The Hawthorns.

Billy Mulley

This is a move that would make no sense to me.

West Brom have excellent attacking options already, with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant possessing the ability to operate as a central striker, whilst Matt Phillips has proved to be a great option upfront in pre-season.

The Baggies have also just signed Jordan Hugill, who has more of a physical presence to add to that front-line, which in my head leaves no space for anymore attacking reinforcements unless they have the versatility to operate on the wing, or as a number 10.

Deeney’s experience, strength, and ability to score goals would make him a good signing at Championship level, but not for a side like West Brom who are stacked with attacking quality.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a bit of strange signing for the Baggies to make in truth as I think Ismael would be better off signing a more mobile forward player.

No disrespect to Deeney but he isn’t at the point of his career when he can press high from the front on a consistent basis.

This would be a short-term fix to the club’s lack of depth up front and it smells of desperation a bit.

I doubt he would be a regular starter at the Hawthorns either, so perhaps he may head to Birmingham City instead.

This certainly isn’t the type of signing that Ismael usually plucks for.