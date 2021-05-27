‘You know what you’re getting’ – Sheffield United close to naming Chris Wilder’s replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Slavisa Jokanovic is close to being named as Sheffield United manager, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Blades have been looking for a permanent boss since Chris Wilder’s departure earlier this season, with Paul Heckinbottom taking interim charge of the Premier League club until the end of the season.

With relegation to the Championship confirmed, it seems that the Yorkshire side are close to announcing the former Watford and Fulham boss as the man to take the hotseat at Bramall Lane.

So would Slavisa Jokanovic be a good appointment?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall

This is a fantastic appointment for the Blades and probably the best manager they could attract.

Obviously the likes of Alexander Blessin were linked to the post but he’s a bit more of an unknown quantity – you know what you’re getting with Jokanovic though as he likes to play attacking football as seen by his Watford and Fulham sides when he’s managed on these shores previously.

I think it was important for Sheffield United to get someone with a track record of promotion into the hot-seat just to bring that mentality back into the club – obviously the mood was sky-high with their ninth-placed Premier League finish in 2020 but they’ve now been brought crashing back down to earth.

After a poor campaign in which they finished bottom of the top flight, some supporters may feel as though the current crop of players may not be good enough to challenge for immediate promotion, but there will now be belief with a man like Jokanovic at the helm that it’s possible he’ll get an extra level out of them.

There may be a few sales before the start of the season, with the likes of Sander Berge, John Egan and John Fleck you could perhaps see at Premier League clubs next season but the majority of the current Blades squad you’d imagine will still be there come August and in my eyes it’s strong enough to contend at the top end of the Championship already.

Jacob Potter

I think this will be a brilliant appointment for the Blades. Jokanovic has already shown that he’s capable of leading teams into the Premier League, having achieved promotion into the top-flight with Fulham earlier in his managerial career. Sheffield United have got players that are more than good enough to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking next season, so it’s important that they get a manager that can get the best out of the current group of players. Jokanovic has experience at this level which is crucial, and I’d seriously back Sheffield United to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. Chris Thorpe This would be a great appointment and certainly the right man for the job as the Blades seek to turn around their fortunes after what has been a disastrous 12 months at Bramall Lane. He has previous pedigree at Championship level from his time at both Fulham and Watford and knows what it takes to get out of the division. He’ll undoubtedly have money to spend from player sales and parachute payments and in all honesty I can see him making a lot of changes. Promotion will obviously be the priority but I think getting the fans back on side should be his initial one as there is a lot of discontent following the departure of Wilder. Overall this is a step in the right direction and I think Jokanovic is a great fit for Sheffield United.