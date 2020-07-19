Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘You know what to do’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to recent Huddersfield Town update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth fans have been discussing the possibility of bringing in manager Danny Cowley, after his shock sacking from Huddersfield Town earlier today.

Less than a year after the Cowley’s left Lincoln City to join the Championship outfit – and less than 48 hours after they beat 2nd-place West Brom to virtually secure their Championship status – they’ve been sacked to the shock of many.

But already the rumour mill is well underway regarding Danny and his brother Nicky. The Bristol City job is up for grabs and so too is the Birmingham City role, but Portsmouth fans have come out in droves to call for Cowley’s immediate appointment.

It comes after Pompey missed out on promotion back to the Championship, failing to make the play-off final after defeat to Oxford in the semi-finals.

Plenty of fans want to see Kenny Jackett dismissed, and the Cowley’s brought in as his replacements. See what they had to say below:


