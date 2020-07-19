‘You know what to do’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to recent Huddersfield Town update

Portsmouth fans have been discussing the possibility of bringing in manager Danny Cowley, after his shock sacking from Huddersfield Town earlier today.

Less than a year after the Cowley’s left Lincoln City to join the Championship outfit – and less than 48 hours after they beat 2nd-place West Brom to virtually secure their Championship status – they’ve been sacked to the shock of many.

But already the rumour mill is well underway regarding Danny and his brother Nicky. The Bristol City job is up for grabs and so too is the Birmingham City role, but Portsmouth fans have come out in droves to call for Cowley’s immediate appointment.

It comes after Pompey missed out on promotion back to the Championship, failing to make the play-off final after defeat to Oxford in the semi-finals.

Plenty of fans want to see Kenny Jackett dismissed, and the Cowley’s brought in as his replacements. See what they had to say below:

Sack Jackett and get Cowley in now! #pompey https://t.co/YGWRFt3yh6 — Josh Sandham (@JoshSandham) July 19, 2020

Would happily have Danny Cowley to replace Kenny Jackett should he ever be sacked! #Pompey #JackettOut https://t.co/1wiIXzCW1c — James Audley (@JAudley89) July 19, 2020

The Cowley brothers are available. If #Pompey are genuinely ambitious then these are the guys to go and get. — Neil Monnery (@neilmonnery) July 19, 2020

Watford have no manager Kenny is loved by their fans. Cowley brothers out of a job 👀 this could be a good week (highly unlikely) but we can all have some hope 🤞🏼 #jackettout #pompey — Days Tweeting Til Jackett Is Out (@KennyJackettOut) July 19, 2020

100% take them — TedPFC🔱 (@teddynettle1) July 19, 2020

A million percent — Oli🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@OliBryan_) July 19, 2020