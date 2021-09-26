‘You know what to do’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from Thomas Sandgaard

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has claimed his side “need to get results” after their 2-2 draw against Portsmouth, which has caused a stir among fans of the south London club.

Josh Davison’s 87th-minute equaliser was enough to ensure that the points were shared at the Valley with the hosts twice coming from behind to avoid defeat.

The 2-2 draw means that the Addicks are now winless in their last four games and sit in the relegation zone having taken just six points from their nine League One matches.

Sandgaard is often vocal via Twitter and yesterday was no different as the Charlton owner voiced his thoughts after the final whistle.

2-2. Another draw #cafc. We were better than that and need to get results. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 25, 2021

The Danish businessman took charge of the club last summer and may be concerned that if results don’t change soon, his team could see their promotion hopes fade away for another season.

There’s still a long way to go in 2021/22 but pressure is starting to build on Adkins, who was backed by Sandgaard in the summer.

He seems to have lost parts of the fanbase with many supporters calling on their owner to get rid of the experienced coach.

Read their reaction here:

Get Chris wilder in talk is cheap https://t.co/ZYYb9n7QyO — Paul Harris FBPE Hate Tory Scum (@paulharris1957) September 25, 2021

Get rid of the manager then. https://t.co/IGNc0ngN4y — Kai🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KWills0) September 25, 2021

#Adkins out, he has lost support of the fans Thomas https://t.co/HPLRfCbfqv — Finland Matt (@matt_finland) September 25, 2021

Yes we do, so sack the manager & get that cart horse striker out the team. https://t.co/UZTVdx96pA — Sam (@Samue1_Phillips) September 25, 2021

You should learn your lesson from late recruitment, this has cost us this season. Don’t let making late decisions impact us again, time for Adkins to go — carlbratton (@cbratton84) September 25, 2021

Get Adkins and Roddy out before you lose the fan base — Jay Wyatt (@CharltonJay1973) September 25, 2021

You know what to do…. — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) September 25, 2021