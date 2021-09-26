Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘You know what to do’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from Thomas Sandgaard

Published

8 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has claimed his side “need to get results” after their 2-2 draw against Portsmouth, which has caused a stir among fans of the south London club. 

Josh Davison’s 87th-minute equaliser was enough to ensure that the points were shared at the Valley with the hosts twice coming from behind to avoid defeat.

The 2-2 draw means that the Addicks are now winless in their last four games and sit in the relegation zone having taken just six points from their nine League One matches.

Sandgaard is often vocal via Twitter and yesterday was no different as the Charlton owner voiced his thoughts after the final whistle.

The Danish businessman took charge of the club last summer and may be concerned that if results don’t change soon, his team could see their promotion hopes fade away for another season.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

There’s still a long way to go in 2021/22 but pressure is starting to build on Adkins, who was backed by Sandgaard in the summer.

Are these 22 Charlton Athletic stats real or fake?

1 of 22
The Valley

The club's highest points total is 102.

He seems to have lost parts of the fanbase with many supporters calling on their owner to get rid of the experienced coach.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘You know what to do’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from Thomas Sandgaard

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: