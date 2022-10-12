“You just look…” – Graeme Murty reveals why he joined Sunderland

New Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty has revealed that the status and aspirations of the Championship club convinced him to take up his current role.

The former Rangers manager was appointed recently and took charge of his first match this week – with the Black Cats academy side beaten 1-0 by Premier League 2 Division 2 table toppers Leeds United U21s despite having multiple first-team players involved.

Despite suffering defeat on Monday evening, Murty was upbeat when speaking to the Sunderland Echo and waxed lyrical about his new club.

He said: “You just look at the status of the club and you think it’s something that appears to be on the up and you want to be a part of.

“You come and chat, you’re asked to join and I can’t help but be impressed by the aspirations and the facility. The academy is brilliant and I’ve been really welcomed by everyone.

“I’ve got no doubt I’ve forgotten so many people’s names in conversation, but that’s part of it when getting used to a new environment. Everyone has been really welcoming and I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve gone about everything.

“I’m still not going to come in and run over the processes that are in place – it’s my job to come in and take a measured view.

“I need to be here to add value to what we’ve done before, but also to help everyone move forward and if I can do that, I’ll have done my job.

“We need to look at the positives within the programme, but also have a new perspective on what’s going on so we can move on and evolve what we’re doing.”

The Scottish coach spent much of his career in the EFL with Reading and has plenty of experience at youth level so looks well-placed to aid the development of Sunderland’s up-and-coming players.

He stepped into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2010 and held roles in the Southampton, Norwich City, and Rangers youth systems before getting the first team job at Ibrox in 2017.

The Verdict

Black Cats fans will love to hear Murty’s passionate explanation for why he’s joined the North East club.

His thoughts show the progress that is being made both on and off the pitch at Sunderland, who look like a team on the rise after finally getting out of League One last season.

With a clear focus on signing young, high-potential players, Murty’s appointment is particularly important and you have to say it looks like a really smart one.

He’s got plenty of experience – both as a player and a coach – and should be well-placed to help the club’s young players develop on and off the pitch.