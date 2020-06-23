‘You have to trust Warnock’s judgement’ – Middlesbrough expected to enter transfer talks with player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is expected to hold talks with soon-to-be free agent Chris Gunter, according to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

Warnock has taken charge at Boro and will look to guide the club to safety in the coming eight games and, should he stay into the 2020/21 campaign, it appears he may target a deal for Gunter.

Neil Warnock wanted Chris Gunter at Cardiff + talks now expected at Boro. Gunter has extended Reading contract to end of season but could leave on a free this summer after 8yrs. Birmingham also interested. Smart guy, gave analysis on Luke Shaw here:https://t.co/K0XtTrskHy — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) June 23, 2020

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but has committed himself to Reading FC for the remaining games this season.

So, for Boro, would the full-back be a good signing?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

I think he could be a decent addition to their team ahead of next season.

Any potential deal will depend on which division Middlesbrough are playing their football in next season as I can’t see Gunter being willing to step down to the third tier of English football at this stage of his career.

But Boro have previously been interested in landing his signature, and Warnock clearly believes that he’s a player that can make a positive difference for the club.

You have to trust Warnock’s judgement with this one, as he’s already shown in the past that he’s a manager that can make a positive impact in a short space of time with clubs.

I’m not surprised that Gunter has struggled for game time with Reading this season, as Andy Yiadom has shown that he’s a better option to have in the squad at this moment in time

He’ll be keen to get his career back on track after a frustrating few years, and Middlesbrough could be the ideal club to do just that.

Ned Holmes

It’s not a hugely ambitious or particularly exciting move but signing Gunter could be a shrewd bit of business for Boro.

Jonathan Woodgate’s exit was a shock but his time in charge of the North East club has exposed some of the issues with their squad.

Defensively he’s been short of options on a number of occasions, so signing a reliable and experienced Championship defender like Gunter makes a lot of sense.

We don’t know if Warnock will be there next season but the Welshman does seem like someone that he’d like to have available to him.

That said, Gunter will likely be a useful option to whoever is in charge and help bolster a squad that’s looked problematic this term.

Sam Rourke

I’m not so sure.

I like the look of the young-full-backs emerging at Boro and feel the new manager should ensure the youth at the club get a chance to thrive and flourish.

Gunter would be a reliable, experienced option to have in the squad, but I just feel that there are other clubs better suited to acquiring Gunter.