‘You have to trust Warburton’s judgement’ – QPR plot deal for 24-year-old: The verdict

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Charlie Goode from Northampton Town.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (29/07, 14:29), The R’s are rivalling Middlesbrough for Northampton’s promotion-winning skipper.

They’ve bid just under £500k to sign the centre-back, but it remains to be seen if he can be lured out of Northampton.

Ours writers discuss Mark Warburton and QPR’s pursuit…

George Harbey

For £500k, this could be a bargain of a signing for QPR, who will be looking to strengthen several areas of their squad this summer.

The R’s will need to invest wisely if big-money departures for Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel do materialise, and Goode is a very talented, up and coming defender who is more than capable of making the step-up to the Championship.

He’s only 24 years of age but he is a leader in defence, and the centre-half is dominant in the air and organises his defence really well. He is also comfortable at playing the ball out from the back, which means that he would fit into Mark Warburton’s set-up really well, I feel.

QPR need to add depth to their defensive ranks, and the signing of a hungry, young centre-half would be a shrewd addition for the West London club, I feel, and the move would be an attractive one for the player, too.

Jacob Potter

You have to trust Warburton’s judgement with this one.

QPR need a slight rebuild ahead of next season, and targeting a defender should be one of their top priorities.

Goode has impressed me with Northampton Town this season, and I certainly think he’s capable of making the step up to the Championship.

At the age of 24, he’s still got age on his side, and I think he’d be worth the punt for QPR ahead of next year’s campaign.

With Boro also interested in landing his signature though, the Hoops will have to act swiftly to strike a deal with the defender.

Ned Holmes

This looks as though it would be a fantastic bit of business from the R’s.

The West London club has had its financial struggles in recent windows and it looks as though value for money will be as important than ever this summer.

Signing Goode for £500,000 looks like it could be just that. The 24-year-old has been solid as a rock for Northampton Town this year – helping them secure promotion to League One.

There are of course questions over whether he will be able to handle the step up but with a bit of patience this looks a smart move.

Could we be looking at a Goode/Masterson centre-back for partnership for years to come?