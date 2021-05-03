‘You have to take it’ – Sunderland legend delivers Celtic transfer verdict that will surely rile supporters

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has urged Charlie Wyke to consider Celtic’s interest as uncertainty builds over his future.

The Black Cats’ striker is gearing up for a busy old summer as speculation mounts regarding his contract situation at the Stadium Of Light.

Wyke has enjoyed a wonderful season for Lee Johnson’s side after scoring 30 times in all competitions so far this term, leading to reported interest from a number of clubs.

Sky Sports’ reporter Keith Downie has named Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest as potential contenders to sign the player, while former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has claimed that the Bhoys are also keen.

A move to the Scottish giants would certainly be a big opportunity, and according to Kevin Phillips, the 28-year-old striker owes it to himself to explore the options of moving to Parkhead.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “When a move like that comes around you have to take it.

“You think that it won’t come around again if you don’t take it.

“If Celtic did come in for Wyke with a serious offer then the player would have no option but to go. It would be incredible for him to play in front of a full Celtic Park.

“If they came in I think the player would jump at the chance to be honest with you.”

The verdict

It’s hard to turn a blind eye to interest from a club such as Celtic.

While Charlie Wyke has experience playing for a big club in Sunderland, there’s no doubt that moving to Parkhead would be a major step in his career.

If the Bhoys are genuinely interested then you’d imagine that it’s a move that would be at the top of the list of most appealing options on the table.