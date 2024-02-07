Highlights Signing Lucas Andersen could be a risk for QPR due to his lack of experience playing in English leagues.

QPR's lack of firepower is evident as they are the third-lowest scorers in the division.

Despite the risk, Andersen's history with manager Marti Cifuentes could be positive and help QPR avoid relegation.

Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of former Ajax winger Lucas Andersen could be a risk for QPR this season, although it will be worth it if the club can avoid relegation from the Championship.

The London club are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap, sitting 22nd in the league and three points away from safety behind managerless Huddersfield Town.

As the third-lowest scorers in the entire division, it is clear that some more firepower is needed at Loftus Road, with Andersen seemingly employed to bring the attacking threat after signing an 18-month contract with his new side.

Only time will tell if he can have the impact the club will be hoping, but his history with manager Marti Cifuentes will have the club positive about his future at QPR.

Palmer thinks Andersen transfer could be a risk for QPR

Talking exclusively to Football League World, former England international Carlton Palmer thinks that the signing of Andersen could be a risk for QPR, given his lack of experience playing in the English leagues in his career.

However, he notes that he is the only signing QPR have made in the transfer window, and hopes the gamble to sign the former Ajax forward is enough to help them avoid the drop to League One at the end of the season.

"January was a very quiet transfer window all the way around in the Football League, because teams are worried about getting done with the financial fair play rules.

"So although QPR were not able to do much business in the January transfer window, nor did the clubs in and around them at the bottom of the Championship.

"QPR still have more than a fighting chance to avoid relegation. They sit in the bottom three at present on 28 points, but only 5 points separate six teams, up to Millwall, in 16th place on 33 points.

"QPR managed to get one signing over the line - Lucas Andersen on a free. The attacking midfield player was available after leaving Danish side AaB Aalborg, linking up with former manager Marti Cifuentes.

"The manager knows the player very well, so knows his capabilities. My only note of concern is he's never played in the English league before, and you're looking for somebody to come in and make an immediate impact and not just have a settling in period.

"The Championship is tough and vigorous, but given the circumstances of QPR, you have to take a gamble and hope it pays off and he can help make the difference in helping them stay up."

Andersen could resurrect his career in England

While the move to England could be a risk for both the club and the player, QPR's move for Andersen could help them stave off relegation while also rejuvenating the Dane's career.

He looked destined for greatness when he made his debut at 16-years-old in the Danish Superliga, making him the youngest player to play for AaB in the division at the time.

He soon attracted interest from Europe, where Ajax made a move to sign the young winger in August 2012, which signaled a chance to break out as one of Europe's top young stars.

However, things did not work out that way for the forward, who bounced around a number of Dutch clubs before returning to AaB in 2019, playing just 37 matches for Ajax in three years at the club.

While he was a key player and captain for AaB, Andersen was released by the club in 2024 when his contract ended, leaving him free to negotiate with QPR this month.

The winger scored 29 goals and provided 30 assists in 176 appearances during two stints with Aalborg, and he played under Cifuentes during the Spaniard's one-year reign in charge at the club between January 2021 and January 2022.

With a manager who knows his talents, QPR may be the best place for the winger to rejuvenate his career and work back towards a place in the Danish national team, while also helping the R's avoid relegation this season.

While the move to Ajax did not work out and he soon returned to his hometown club, at 29-years-old there is still a chance for Andersen to impress in England and enjoy a few more years at a big club in the Championship.