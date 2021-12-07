‘You have to look at Daryl Dike’ – Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff reveals where West Brom need to strengthen in January

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that West Bromwich Albion should invest in a striker in the January transfer window in order to push them closer to the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth.

Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore have not been up to the required standard this season and Valerien Ismael sees Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson as wider forwards.

Therefore, there is a hole at the top of the pitch at The Hawthorns that needs filling if they are to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Someone to compete with what Aleksandar Mitrovic offers Fulham and how much Dominic Solanke brings to Bournemouth could completely revolutionise the way West Brom play and restore some faith that they can bridge the current six point gap to the top two.

When asked how the Baggies should go about re-joining the automatic promotion race, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“I’m sure a real out and out number nine is something they’ll be looking at in January. If they can get the right type, certainly you have to look at Daryl Dike and the effect he had for Ismael at Barnsley, if they can get someone of that ilk, who can certainly stick the ball in the back of the net when they are on top in games. Then that could be the difference.

“Post-Christmas you’re thinking ten to 15 goals that will go a long way to maybe cracking that top two.”

Dike scored nine in 22 appearances in the second half of 2020/21 for the Tykes as they made their remarkable run to a fifth placed finish. The 21-year-old has bagged 11 times in MLS since and could be tempted by a return to the Championship.

It took West Brom two seasons to win promotion back to the top-flight last time, with them losing out in the play-offs at the first time of asking in 2018/19, bringing in a quality striker for the level, like Dike, would hugely enhance their chances of biting back at Bournemouth and Fulham in 2022.