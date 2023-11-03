Highlights Reading FC is facing off-the-field problems, including non-payment of money owed to HMRC, a registration embargo, and a fee restriction.

Owner Dai Yongge is also facing proceedings for failing to deposit funds and the club is dealing with a second winding-up petition.

Reading is currently at the bottom of the League One table with four points deducted and supporters are desperate for a buyer to resolve the club's financial issues.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says he feels sympathy for Reading supporters as the club's off-the-field problems continue.

The Royals were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL on Wednesday for the "continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC".

Reading have "defaulted in relation to the amount owed to HMRC for September and October 2023" and are currently under a registration embargo, as well as a fee restriction after they "accumulated 30 days or more of late payments in the current 12-month period (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024)".

Proceedings against owner Dai Yongge are also continuing "following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account", with a hearing set to take place at the end of November, while the club was hit with a second winding-up petition this week.

Businessman William Storey has pulled out of a deal to buy the club, despite signing an exclusivity agreement, but former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly looking into taking over the Royals.

It is not just off the pitch where Reading have struggled, and they currently sit bottom of the League One table, eight points from safety after a four-point deduction.

League One Table (As it stands November 2nd) Team P GD Pts 17 Exeter City 15 -7 17 18 Shrewsbury Town 15 -11 17 19 Wigan Athletic 15 3 14 20 Northampton Town 15 -6 14 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

The Royals are back in action when they host League Two side MK Dons at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer expressed his sympathy for Reading supporters at the club's current plight.

"You have to feel sorry for the Reading fans at present with HMRC lodging a second winding-up petition of the year against the League One outfit," Palmer said.

"The League One club are sitting bottom of the league having already been docked four points this season.

"The supporters are desperate for someone or a consortium to buy the club.

"The Reading owner, Dai Yongge, has been unable to resolve cash flow problems and announced in September he was open to credible offers.

"The fans hope a buyer for the club can be found sooner rather than later."

What next for Reading?

It has been another concerning week for Reading.

With the EFL referring the club to an independent disciplinary commission, it seems that more points deductions could be coming, and with the Royals already eight points adrift, they cannot afford any further punishments.

Storey pulling out of his potential takeover is a blow, and while Ashley was unpopular during his tenure at Newcastle, he could be the safe pair of hands that the club desperately need.

With the situation continuing to deteriorate and the club facing a second consecutive relegation, Reading supporters will be hoping for some positive news soon.