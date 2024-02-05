Highlights Leicester City's pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi failed due to Financial Fair Play restrictions and their inability to offload fringe players.

Leicester City were heavily linked with Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi throughout the January transfer window but a move for the Italian failed to materialise before the deadline.

The Foxes are flying in the Championship under Enzo Maresca. They sit top of the table, 11 points clear of second place Southampton, and look set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Championship automatic promotion race (5/2/2024) Team Played GD Points 1. Leicester City 30 41 72 2. Southampton 29 23 61 3. Leeds United 30 26 60 4. Ipswich Town 29 16 59

Maresca's side have scored more and conceded fewer goals than any other club in the Championship and are on course to win the title at a canter.

Despite their flying form, Leicester still attempted to strengthen during the January transfer window and were heavily linked with Sensi.

Leicester's own Italian midfielder, Cesare Casadei, returned to parent club Chelsea during the window and Sensi appeared to be a readymade replacement.

Sensi has had limited game time at Inter since joining from Sassuolo in 2019, initially on loan, before moving permanently. He has played 56 times for Inter and has spent a season and a half away on loan.

The Inter Milan midfielder has made just four appearances for his club this season and Leicester were reportedly keen to bring him to the King Power.

The 28-year-old has played 9 times for Italy, scoring three times, and would have been a major coup for a club in the Championship.

Stefano Sensi senior career stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 261 Goals 26 Assists 16

According to Football Insider, the reason Leicester were unable to bring Sensi to the Championship is because they failed to sell any of their fringe players.

Sensi, 28, had undertaken and passed a medical with the Foxes in England before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

But Financial Fair Play restrictions meant Leicester had to offload players before they could confirm the Italian’s arrival.

Harry Souttar and Dennis Praet had both been mentioned concerning possible departures, but both stayed at the club beyond the deadline.

Former England man doesn't think it will be a problem for Leicester

Former West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has expressed empathy for Sensi, who had already completed his Leicester medical and looked to be joining a club on the up before the deal failed to materialise.

However, Palmer doesn't think the failed signing will be a problem for Leicester, despite the Foxes losing Casedei as he returned to his parent club, Chelsea.

The former England man said: "Disappointing news for Leicester City in their pursuit to sign midfield player Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan.

"Sensi flew to the UK and reportedly passed a medical. All the paperwork was signed, but Leicester and Inter could not agree on a loan agreement.

"You have to feel for the player. Leicester were in a position where they needed to sell or release players before they could add to their squad, so now with Chelsea having recalled Cesare Casadei they are a midfield player down.

"Whilst Leicester and their manager Enzo Maresca were very keen to sign Sensi, they have a very big and strong squad which is very versatile.

"I don't think it will present them with a problem over the second half of the season as they look to win the Championship. They are currently eleven points clear with 16 games to play.

"You would think that anywhere around 89 points would see them promoted, so they have around 20 points left to gain with 16 games to play.

"Surely they will get over the line as Championship winners."

Signing Sensi would have been a bonus

Leicester don't look like they need any new additions to their squad. They are almost unstoppable in the Championship and won their most recent match 5-0 away from home.

The squad has a great blend of exciting young players like Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer, along with experienced players who have played at Championship and Premier League level, including two Premier League winners in Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton.

A Leicester slip-up looks very unlikely and they are almost certain to win the Championship if they continue playing as they have done all season.

The signing of Sensi would have been a bonus, providing an experienced player in a position Leicester already have standout individuals in.

The failure to sign Sensi will not derail their season in any way even if it is a little disappointing.