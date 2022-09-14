“You have to fancy West Brom” – WBA v Birmingham City – How will tonight’s Midlands derby go? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After his first transfer window at West Brom, Steve Bruce was probably feeling fairly good about the business he did over the summer having signed some strong players.

However, they have not started the season in the most encouraging form and currently sit 18th in the league after drawing six of their eight games played so far this season.

It’s better to be picking up some points compared to none but this evening, the Baggies host local rivals Birmingham City who are a team currently sat 22nd in the league, having lost four games so far.

Albion’s three previous games have been draws but they will be hoping for three points tonight.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their score predictions for this evening.

Carla Devine

I’m going to back West Brom to win the game tonight although it could be quite a narrow result. On the surface of it, you have to consider the fact that this is a derby game and the Baggies will have the hone advantage with the fans on their side which should serve as a boost.

Not just that though, but since their last game, West Brom have added some new names to their squad and this should give them some added quality as well as giving Steve Bruce more options in terms of the way he wants his side to play.

Birmingham do come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Preston but having had a week off, it feels as though the momentum will have gone and therefore the focus will be on this occasion in particular.

It’s hard to see it being a goal fest of any sort but West Brom could nick this with a 1-0 win in the hope that they could then push on and start picking up more points in their season.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that this could be a narrow home win for West Brom here.

Neither team has been anything like prolific this season, with a combined total of just 17 goals in 16 games between them this season, a significant portion of which came in one West Brom win.

However, this is a derby, meaning both teams will have even more motivation to get out there and get the three points to really kickstart their season, and home advantage could help the Baggies in that respect.

Indeed, that extra clinical touch that Steve Bruce’s side appear to have, not least with Brandon Thomas-Asante after his debut, may just give them the edge here: 1-0 home win.

Charlie Gregory

You have to fancy West Brom to finally get another win under their belt tonight against Birmingham. Everything seems to be in their favour in this fixture when you consider the players they have signed ahead of the game, the performances they have put in and the poor form of the Blues.

That’ll probably mean that Birmingham end up winning knowing the nature of the Championship. But I fancy the Baggies here to finally get a result that warrants their performance. They shouldn’t be 18th in the table and most definitely should have had a few more wins before now but they just cannot turn draws into wins and have let results slip out of their grasp.

If you look at the underlying stats, West Brom actually top the Championship standings in terms of their xGD. That means they should have scored more than they have and they also should have conceded less based on their showings and surely, at some point, that will pay off and they’ll actually bag a win.

Contrast that with Birmingham, who are right down at the bottom of the xGD table and you’d have to think that the better team should come out on top here and that should be West Brom.