Daniel Farke has revealed his delight at landing the Leeds United job, as he called on for a togetherness within the club as they seek to win promotion this season.

Daniel Farke named new Leeds United manager

The German was always seen as a standout candidate for the vacancy having won the Championship title twice with Norwich City in the past.

After a lengthy interview process, it became apparent over the weekend that Farke was the man the 49ers wanted to lead what they hope will be a new era at Elland Road, and his arrival was announced on Tuesday night.

Farke will be expected to lead the Whites back to the Premier League next season, with his first game coming against Cardiff City at home on August 6.

What did Daniel Farke say after getting the Leeds job?

The 46-year-old met some fans at Elland Road earlier in the day, and he has already praised the special atmosphere that the old stadium produces.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Farke opened up on the challenges that face him, as well as discussing his emotions at landing the role.

“I am very grateful to work for this amazing club in such a responsible role. I feel the responsibility to fulfil the expectations and repay the trust, so it is a special moment and I am very grateful for this.

“From tomorrow onwards I can focus on football only and there is nothing better than to smell and feel the grass, working with the boys. Once you choose to become a manager, there is a lot to do, many new names to learn but it is always the same when you overtake a new club, very busy.

“Let’s be honest, a season after a disappointing outcome is always difficult. You have to make many decisions in terms of the staff and players, you have to be smart. It is important you work a lot in pre-season on the fitness of the players and I also have to bring my ideas about football and my vision into the heads and hearts of the players.

“There is lots to do in the next four and a half weeks, but we don’t complain, we are fully convinced of what we have to do and where we want to go. We know when we have a big togetherness and unity at the club, then we have a chance to get better and better from week to week. This is what we are aiming to do and we have a clear vision, so from now on we can work on it.”

Leeds United pre-season schedule

As Farke mentioned, he is now ready to start work, and he will meet the players at Thorp Arch on Wednesday as he looks to implement a new style of play with the group.

There are some real tests for Leeds during pre-season, as they prepare for life back in the second tier, with a game against Manchester United in Norway next week. After that, Farke’s men have several other fixtures, which includes games against Monaco and Hearts prior to the Bluebirds’ visit.